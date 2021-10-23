All section
My Story: Being Around Sanjana Made Me Discover More About Myself, My Sexual Identity

Image Credits: From The Source

My Story

My Story: 'Being Around Sanjana Made Me Discover More About Myself, My Sexual Identity'

Maharashtra,  23 Oct 2021

Mumbai-based Chandni Kewalramani kept her sexuality a secret till one day she just decided she had nothing to hide and became vocal about her relationships on social media. She met Sanjana in Chembur, who helped her to face every hardship and embrace her real self.

My name is Chandni Kewalramani and I turned 29, this year. I am passionate about my job in event management, I had once considered myself to be a workaholic as I used to be fully engrossed in my work blurring everything else aside. I am a strong-willed and dedicated person and I believe that I can achieve any goal ahead of me.

It was during my college years that I had first discovered my sexual identity, as a bisexual, as my attraction towards both genders had become quite evident.

Initially, afraid of how my family would react, I kept my sexuality a secret till one day I just decided that I had nothing to hide anymore and became vocal about my relationships on social media. I couldn't care less and that was my way of coming out. During that time, my family was going through a lot. I had lost my father and sister around the same time when I was discovering myself, so overcoming that hurdle is what has made me the woman I am today.

It was one day that I met Sanjana in my favourite pub in Chembur, Mumbai. I kept my feelings aside and said nothing, till she herself slid into my social media messages the next day and began conversing with me. We got to know each other very closely and now it has been eight months since we have been together. Though personally, when I first met Sanjana I could feel a connection that I was too scared to go forward with but later learned that the comfort I have around her and with her is what makes us compatible.

We are constantly exploring new places while discovering ourselves. We tend to enjoy every moment we spend with each other doing nothing at times, just laying down and gossiping. My temper was known for and being around her made me calmer and forced me to be more patient in life. I have discovered a lot about myself because of her and feel free when around her. At the moment we are going with the flow, step by step, surpassing each day together.

I want to put out a message to people like me that it is your life at the end of the day, do not live with any regret, and do not live for anyone else. Be patient and life will eventually fall into place.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Chandni Kewalramani 
LGBTQ+ 
MyStory 

