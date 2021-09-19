All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Becoming a Chef Was Never By Choice, But This Is The Best Thing Till Now

Image Credits: Chef Rupal

My Story

My Story: 'Becoming a Chef Was Never By Choice, But This Is The Best Thing Till Now'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  19 Sep 2021 4:49 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Bhiva Rajan Parab, popularly known as 'Chef Rupal', was in Class 8 when he started working part-time as a DJ to make ends meet after his father lost his job. Later, he enrolled for a hotel management course, graduated and started working as chef in various hotels of India and abroad. He is the youngest executive chef in India and Qatar.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was in Class 6 when things started going downhill with my family. My father used to work at a construction site, and because of some issues, he lost his job. Our world turned upside down. We have a joint family of over 17 members and at that point my grandparents stopped giving money to my father. No one in the family was ready to help and we were left to fend for ourselves.

When I was in Class 8, I started working on a part-time basis as a DJ in my hometown Insuli, located on the Maharashtra-Goa border, to make ends meet. . Being a DJ has been my childhood dream and it wasn't difficult to pick up the skills in a short span of time. I started watching different YouTube channels and trained myself in a couple of months. I started earning some money, but it was not enough to pay my fees.

When I completed my high school, the financial pressures started increasing. Unable to pay my college fees, I narrated my plight to the college management and they decided to enrol me on an admission management quota.

Though I wanted to pursue a career in DJ'ing, my family never supported the idea. I decided to choose hotel management as a career. After taking a loan from the bank, I enrolled at IHM Goa, which is regarded as a prestigious institute for hotel management in the country. After completing my course, I started working as a trainer and later as a chef in JW Marriott Sahar, Mumbai.

Slowly, my life started getting back on track with every. Job offers started pouring in continuously after I started displaying my dishes and cuisines on Instagram.

One day, I got a message from a renowned hotel owner of Qatar, offering me a job. First I thought that it was a fake job offer. But after enquiring about it from my friends based there, it turned out to be true. While I was there, I put my blood and sweat into my work. Sometimes, I used to exceed my working hours. Everyone, especially the locals, liked and relished my signature dishes.

One day, a customer came to our restaurant and was all praises for the food that I made. He turned out to be a family member of Qatar's king. Later, I got a message on Instagram from him offering me a job in his restaurant. My happiness knew no bounds.

While working there as a supervisor, our executive supervisor left the job and eventually I was promoted to the top position. I was officially declared as the youngest executive chef in India and Qatar, respectively.

I reached newer heights after being awarded the title. I have been interviewed by the New York press agency. I was also nominated in the top 500 influential people worldwide last year. The list features prominent personalities like AR Rahman, Sonu Nigam, Shruti Hassan among others. I set my career goals right and never stopped working hard.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Chef Rupal 
MyStory 
Bhiva Rajan Parab 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X