My Story: 'At 27, I Bought A Ducati Monster For Myself And It Changed My Life Forever'

Everybody has their own set of dreams in childhood. I also had one when I was in 7th standard. I used to have a red coloured Ducati poster in my room and I dreamt of having one someday. Two-wheelers attracted me the most instead of cars.

When I grew up a bit and joined college, my dad wanted to gift me a motorcycle. But I decided to get it from my own money.



After landing my first job, I saved money and bought my first motorcycle, which costed around Rs 90,000.



After that, I started riding bikes and meeting other group members from motorcycling community, which I did not know that they even existed. I came in touch with xBhp-India's largest lifestyle motorcycling platform and the National Print Magazine.

Travelled Across India On Bikes

I started going on trips, travelled around 1 lakh kilometres around the country through cities, towns, mountains and deserts. The experience was so full of life. I did my job on weekdays and kept Saturdays and Sundays to fulfill my passion. I also got a chance to visit Bangladesh for the Dhaka bike carnival. It was the first motorcycling event in the country where they invited me to be a part as a VIP guest from India. In addition, I went for TVS One Make Championship, participated in the off-road zone, Moto Dangal competition etc.



After working in the fashion and garment industry for five years, I saved money to buy another motorcycle as I thought it was high time to bring in my dream vehicle. At the age of 27, I bought a Ducati Monster, the same bike whose poster I carried in my room during childhood. It cost around 12.5 lakhs, 12 times more than my first motorcycle. It was no less than a dream come true for me. It's been three years since I have been riding it!

Turning Point Of My Life

After buying my first dream motorcycle, I even changed my profession, which was a big turning point of my life. I decided to join xBhp and turned my passion into a profession. After joining the company, I again went around the country with them, covering 10,000 kilometres in 45 days. It was a fantastic experience with the team, and there has been no looking back since then.



In the course of my journey, society has always been a challenge. Seeing a female biker, some people tend to tease you on the roads, bully or start racing unnecessarily. However, I try to ignore it as much as I can.



Also, the female riders in our country are comparatively fewer than men. Out of thousands of male riders, there are just 40 females.



I want to give a message to female bikers that whatever you want in life, please do it! Always see the dreams and try to conquer them because you never know when life is going to end. Whenever you find any opportunity, just grab it before it's too late.



