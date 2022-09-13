All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Everyone Expected Me To Become Doctor, But I Came Out As An Entrepreneur Based In Bihar

Image Credit: Akriti Verma

My Story

My Story: 'Everyone Expected Me To Become Doctor, But I Came Out As An Entrepreneur Based In Bihar'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Bihar,  13 Sep 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Akriti Verma comes from a small town in Bihar where her society expected her to become a doctor without asking her choice. Akriti chose to go on an uncertain path of Entrepreneurship, which was difficult in the male-dominated market.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The road to a good life used to be through either engineering or medicine studies. I come from a small town in Bihar, and I was also expected to become a doctor, without even people asking me what I precisely wanted to do in my life; our fate is pre-decided.

I don't even blame my parents for it because there is a lack of factories/ industries and corporate offices in Bihar. Hence, people prefer a secured job rather than taking a risky and uncertain path of entrepreneurship.

But my desire to excel in business was always strong. From a small town in Bihar, I made it to Delhi University, promising my father that I will side by side prepare for Medical exams. I also got a seat in a Dental college but decided to continue with my English Honors degree. After my undergraduate, I chose to pursue an MBA and got an offer from Singapore.

Beginning Of Entrepreneurial Journey

Doing MBA in Singapore gave me great exposure, and it also allowed me to meet many different types of personalities from various industries and countries. I met people from underdeveloped countries, and we exchanged business ideas. What surprised me the most was that everyone wanted to return to their country and start a business.

Coming from a non-business background, neither did I have enough savings to invest in a business nor any experience. I secured a job in Singapore after my MBA with a good package, but in the back of my mind, I always knew I wanted to start a business (specifically a factory).

The seeds were sown in 2015 when I decided to start a goat cheese processing plant in Bihar, but one of my licences was rejected. Hence I could not fulfil my dream of starting a factory then. I continued with my job in Singapore, but that inner bug of mine would not let me be at peace. Over time, I saved quite a good amount of money.

One day I was sitting and looking at Singapore's skyline and said that beautiful buildings and infrastructure make any country look progressive and beautiful. I decided to return to Bihar and start a cement factory then. But opening a cement factory was highly capital intensive, so after more research, I thought I would start with wall putty production.

It was finally in 2018 when it got off the ground. I saved around Rs 15 lakh from my job, of which I invested half of that in setting up machinery and the rest in startup operational expenses. And thus, I founded the AKV wall putty company.

'Changes That Made Me Miserable'

I lost a strong pillar of strength, my biggest inspiration, my mother, while establishing the manufacturing facility in 2019. I was miserable and depressed for months after my mother died unexpectedly, and I couldn't make a significant difference in my personal or professional life.

Soon after, the COVID-19-led lockdown certainly impacted. I had to dig deep into my finances to make payroll and meet all our obligations. The ups and downs are part and parcel of any entrepreneur's journey, but it is not necessary that you must navigate them alone. My father has been my biggest champion and source of strength.

India being such a populous country, I have never seen many women plunge into traditional industries like sugar, cement and steel, especially in the male-dominated market of Bihar. Young women running such companies are also quite rare in the industry. Through the efforts, we have transported over 2000 tonnes of wall putty throughout the eastern states.

My life has been full of ups and downs. One after the other problems occurred, but I always adhered to this quote in my life "A winner is just a Loser who tried one more time".

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story 
Akriti Verma 
Women Entrepreneur 

Must Reads

My Story: 'Everyone Expected Me To Become Doctor, But I Came Out As An Entrepreneur Based In Bihar'
Kerala Woman Resumes Education After Six Decades, Takes Class 10 Exams At 73
Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier' On Edge To Create Disaster; Know What Will Happen If It Disintegrates
'Nation Is Still Bleeding', Court Finds Retired Cop Punishable For Not Preventing 1984 Anti-Sikh Killings
Similar Posts
My Story: Born And Raised In A Small-Town With No Women Role-Models To Look Up To, I Persevered And Became One
My Story

My Story: 'Born And Raised In A Small-Town With No Women Role-Models To Look Up To, I Persevered And...

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Know About This Granddaughters Moving Story Behind Receiving Education At Worlds Best University 
Uplifting

Know About This Granddaughter's Moving Story Behind Receiving Education At World's Best University 

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
My Story: Being Born In Middle-Class Family, Dream To Study In Foreign Was Scary But I Never Lost Hope
My Story

My Story: 'Being Born In Middle-Class Family, Dream To Study In Foreign Was Scary But I Never Lost...

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: Can Auto Driver Dream To Become Artist? I Did So & Now Have My Own Band
My Story

My Story: 'Can Auto Driver Dream To Become Artist? I Did So & Now Have My Own Band'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: I Survived Through Many Health Issues, But Never Lost Hope Being Single-Woman
My Story

My Story: 'I Survived Through Many Health Issues, But Never Lost Hope Being Single-Woman'

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X