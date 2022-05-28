All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: After Graduation In Maths, I Never Thought I Would Be Postwoman, But I Love My Job

Image Credit: Akanksha Gaikwad

My Story

My Story: 'After Graduation In Maths, I Never Thought I Would Be Postwoman, But I Love My Job'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Maharashtra,  28 May 2022 7:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Akanksha Gaikwad graduated with a degree in Mathematics. Her father encouraged her to go for a government job and she applied for India Post. Little did she know, she had miles to go, and not just be limited to a desk job.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I am a postwoman, much like the postmen you must have seen and heard of while growing up. The profession was not planned for me. After I graduated with a degree in mathematics, my father said that there was nothing better than a government job. I applied to India Post and got accepted in 3 months. I had thought that it would be a desk job, but when they said that I have to deliver letters, I was totally taken aback.

Was The Only Girl Among 26 Delivery 'Guys'

My parents were also hesitant initially because out of 26 delivery 'guys', I was the only girl. My family thought if their daughter would now have to roam around the entire day delivering letters, whereas, I wondered if people still wrote them. In my first month, I would walk for hours to deliver the letter, and I have met the sweetest people.

Once when an old aunty saw me, she said, "I did not know women deliver letters too". She called me inside her house and offered me a glass of cold water. She even offered me some food, which I politely declined. The most heart-warming moment for me was when I was returning home after a tiring day, a young girl who lives close by to my house saw me and said, "Didi, I want to be a postwoman too".

Delivering Letters Gives Me Peace

We are so wrong when we wonder if people even write letters anymore. Our post office is filled with letters of lovers expressing their emotions, letters of wives writing to their husbands who are at the border; letters of mothers who can't wait to hug their kids again. I am proud of the work I do, and now, even my parents say that I can do anything.

Delivering letters gives me so much peace because I feel that in a way, I get to connect with people. There is no better feeling than experiencing the smile on the receiver's face when they receive a letter from their loved ones. Writing a letter to your loved ones is not too 'old fashioned' or too 'old school'.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
My Story 
Akanksha Gaikwad 
Post woman 
India Post 

Must Reads

My Story: 'Never Tell Your Destination Where Your Hurdles Are, But Certainly Tell Hurdles Where The Destination Is"
This Social Media Platform Will Give Safe Space For Women, Transgenders To Express Themselves
Green Energy Push! WB Govt Announces Exemptions To Incentivise Investment In Electric & CNG Vehicles
My Story: 'After Graduation In Maths, I Never Thought I Would Be Postwoman, But I Love My Job'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X