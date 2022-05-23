All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Lost My Brother On A Merchant Navy Ship Last Year Under Mysterious Circumstances

Image Credit: Aanchal Malik

My Story

My Story:' I Lost My Brother On A Merchant Navy Ship Last Year Under Mysterious Circumstances'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana  (Digital Journalist) 

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  23 May 2022 11:03 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Aanchal Malik lost her only brother Shivam Malik onboard a Merchant Navy ship. While the ship authorities called his death a suicide, medical reports revealed that he was strangulated.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

My brother was the most loved member of the family. Everyone who knew him knew how kind-hearted and jolly Shivam was. Born on an Airforce campus, my parents have always taught three qualities to their children: honesty, kindness and integrity. In 2014, Shivam joined the merchant navy via Anglo-Eastern Ship Management Company. He had been working for six years with this company.

My Brother Had Taken Some Cash For Shopping

He boarded his Ship Shandong Zihe on 29th August 2021. He was in constant touch with the family through calls and messages. During a WhatsApp call last year with my father, Shivam had mentioned that he had overheard some ship officials discussing the smuggling of drugs and weapons' consignment and they had confronted him when they saw him around. On 30th September, he texted my father that he would call him when he reached Gibraltar port. He had even taken some cash to do shopping at Gibraltar port. But that never happened.

Shivam Malik was declared dead on 1st October 2021, but we were informed on 2nd October after 14 hours approximately. On 2nd October, we got a call around 3 PM LT that he was found hanging in the bow thruster room. As per the timeline of the incident, which the company shares, he was declared dead at 8 PM, and they kept him in the fish freezer at 11 PM; then, what they were doing with his body for two hours? The temperature of the fish room can go up to -10 degrees, then why was he kept at 4 degrees?

The company was already aware of the protocols, and they knew that the ship would take 2-3 days to reach the shore; why the local authorities and agents were not informed in advance? This wasted two days in the repatriation process.

Experienced Continuous Delays In Receiving His Body

In the entire UK or London, there was no other doctor available for postmortem other than Mr Brett Lockyer? Why did the company not request another doctor? This wasted five days in the repatriation process.

We asked for proof that Shivam was found hanging, which they didn't send us for six days. On 6th October, an official came to our house with four pictures in a pen drive. Out of these four pictures, in 2 images, the face of Shivam was not visible, and the other two looked like a demo session of CPR.

The company took no efforts to contact the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the process, and we used our contacts to get in touch with MEA and request the same. MEA opened its office on closed holidays to complete the documentation process quickly. The entire documentation process was conducted on 15th October; still, the flight was booked for 21st October late at night, which wasted six days in the repatriation process. In total, 13 days were wasted in the entire process.

We were repeatedly getting threats that the process would get more delayed if we kept asking for updates from the agents. We specifically requested Videography and Photography of post mortem that happened in Gibraltar, UK. We asked for his last wearing clothes, and the company said they had destroyed the clothes he last wore, and there was no videography or photography at the post mortem. As per WHO's guidelines, last wearing clothes can not be destroyed by any police or doctor in any case.

On 23rd October, when Shivam's mortal remains arrived in India, they lost Shivam's passport and original documents. We have not received his phones (iPhone 12 pro and Samsung), laptop, personal diary, and documents file. In his luggage also clothes are missing, they have kept an empty notebook instead of his diary.

The postmortem in India on 23rd October revealed that the cause of death in Shivam's case is Asphyxia and Ante and injuries on his nose and face. I have started a petition with Change.org, and we are trying to reach the Shipping Ministry, Maritime Union of India, and our local police, but nobody is helping us.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
My Story 
Aanchal Malik 
Shivam Malik 
Merchant Navy 
death 

Must Reads

Generation Z Consumers Make Work And Play Overlap. Gamification Is Part Of Many Adult Tasks, Including Work, Education, Communication
Monkeypox Outbreak: Mumbai Issues Alert, Keeps 28-Bed Ward Ready For Suspected Cases
Video Shared With False Claim Of Woman Walking With Pistol In Hand To Threaten Villagers
My Story:' I Lost My Brother On A Merchant Navy Ship Last Year Under Mysterious Circumstances'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X