My Story: 'I Decided To Have A Ceremony Instead Of Mourning When My Hair Started Falling Off Due To Cancer'

I was living a perfect life in New York, the United States (US), at the age of 24, with a dream job that I always wanted to pursue in life. Recently, I got married, and everything in life was on track. But god had different plans for me. Earlier this year, I faced complications in my health -- shortness of breath, feeling exhausted even after doing a little task, and not feeling to talk much, although I'm very talkative.

Due to the symptoms, I visited a nearby hospital for a check-up, and they told me that I had anxiety which is very common in professional life. Later, one of my aunts suggested me to visit a multi-specialty hospital to get a better body check-up. Following this, the report showed blood clotting in the lungs. Out of nowhere, two doctors (specialised in cancer treatment) came to meet me and conducted a check-up.

The doctors told me that I had blood cancer. It was very shocking for me as if everything had stopped for once. I lived in the US alone, and my parents were in India. My mother, as she had a visa, came to visit me, and then we decided to go for further treatment. I went through chemo sessions and had a strict diet plan and other things to follow.

The only question which used to revolve around my head was, 'Am I going to lose my hair?' It was normal to think that way because we have grown up seeing the same things in movies and soap operas. I asked the doctors about the same, and they replied with a 'Yes.' I decided that I would shave my head off the day my hair started falling off.

The Time For 'Mundan Ceremony'

I was waiting for the day when my hair would start falling off. For some reason, It didn't happen for some time. A day came when it started coming out of the roots, hurting me a lot as I loved my hair. On the second day of the same, I called my mother and told her I would shave my head. Not just that, I also wanted to hold a mundan ceremony for the same.

My parents, relatives, and close friends took my back and came on a video conference call. We had a group selfie together for the last time with my hair. A day later, I shaved my hair off, and we all got on a video call to take a selfie with my bald head. It was shocking for everyone, but they all were happy as I fought bravely against the disease. They loved the old me and the new me as well.

During the journey, my husband was also a supporting pillar who took care of everything in my absence. As of today, cancer hasn't left my body, but with all the love of my parents, siblings, and husband, I'm trying to win the battle.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com