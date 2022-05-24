All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Was 19-Years-Old When I Lost My Mother, But Her Teachings Inspire Me Till Today

Image Credit: Neetu Choudhary

My Story

My Story: 'I Was 19-Years-Old When I Lost My Mother, But Her Teachings Inspire Me Till Today'

Ratika Rana

India,  24 May 2022 9:47 AM GMT

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Neetu Choudhary lost her mother at a young age and had to steer through life's major challenges on her own. However, she remembered her mother's teachings and empowers her daughter to be independent.

I was 19 years old when I lost my mother. However, her teachings continued to inspire me long after she was gone. I remember her as a strong, audacious and visionary person. She never spoon-fed us because she believed in making her children independent.

On the other hand, she would tell us that everyone loves a person who works. Therefore, never sit idle; keep yourself engaged in learning or other productive activity. While she emphasized studying well, she made sure that I also learnt household chores not because I was a girl but because she wanted us to be independent in every aspect of life.

Missed Her When I Embraced Motherhood

I remember her saying that a skilled person never sleeps hungry. So while we studied, she also pushed us to upskill ourselves continuously. However, there are several things life teaches you. For instance, when I became a mother myself, I did not know many things.

In those moments, I missed her the most. I learnt everything about managing my baby on my own, and so far, I think I have been doing a decent job. Even after so many years of her death, whenever I face challenges or undergo struggles, I feel like keeping my head on her lap and relaxing.

My Biggest Tribute To My Mother

Long after my mother was physically gone from my life, her teachings continued to inspire me. Whenever I face a dilemma, I think about what she must have done in this situation and then do the same thing. Miraculously, I am always successful, as if she is looking over my struggles like before. I have come a long way since then and still stand firm. I still think that I am a work in progress, but I believe that empowering my daughter is the biggest tribute I could pay to my mother.


If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


