All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Was Just Trying To Fit In All This While But I Felt Liberated After Discovering My Identity

Image Credits: Monisha Ajgaonkar

My Story

My Story: 'I Was Just Trying To Fit In All This While But I Felt Liberated After Discovering My Identity'

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh  (Digital Editor) 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Maharashtra,  28 Oct 2021 12:20 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Monisha Ajgaonkar had a difficult childhood since she did not share an affable bond with her family members. After, coming out of the closet as a lesbian, she worked her way up to becoming one of the top wedding photographers in the country and an advocate for LGBTQ rights.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I was born in a middle-class Maharashtrian family and my parents had very conventional notions. Since my childhood days, I have never felt comforted at home and I don't recall any vivid memories of being happy with my parents or siblings. I always longed for love and affection but could never feel that warmth with my family.

When I was quite young, I faced many traumatic events that left an indelible imprint on my mind. I lost my mother after she attempted suicide and I felt everything at home had become more chaotic. Somehow, I wanted to escape that feeling. I only had my grandparents at home and I couldn't connect much with them because of the generation gap.

Growing up, I was called a tom-boy by my peers and I want to confess that I did not like that. I mostly played sports like cricket, football in my neighbourhood. Many kids made fun of me and it left me feeling alienated. I only had my cousin sister with whom I could confide my feelings.

My photography stint began in 2008 when I started taking pictures with a Nokia 6600 in college and joined Sir JJ School of Arts, Mumbai. It was also a phase wherein I was trying to subscribe to the idea of having a career.

I had no other path in mind other than that of a photographer. Once I joined college, I started meeting new people and gradually understood myself better. Working in this field, I also realised what I wanted from my life. Even though I dropped out of college, I wanted to become financially independent for it would give me the freedom to live on my own terms.

I was 18 when I found that I was attracted to girls. I found myself interested in a woman and I felt that she had all the love which I have been longing for so long. Maybe I was just trying to fit in all this while and I felt liberated after discovering my identity.

I found my way to freelancing for the Midday and Bombay Times. Slowly, I ventured into fashion photography, shot for Rolling Stone Magazine, and started my own company - The Photo Diary in 2014. Managing things all by myself, I've worked my way up by making The Photo Diary one of the top 10 wedding photography firms in the country.

Once, I started managing my savings, I moved out of my parent's home. It has changed things for the better for me.

Working in the gig economy, I met wonderful people who accepted me just the way I was. In fact my confidence grew once I openly revealed my sexual orientation with my colleagues and others with whom I worked. There were no judgements and I felt more wholesome as an individual. It also gave me a space where I could feel more secure.

My clients know that I am lesbian and they still want to work with me. It makes me feel that I am as much a part of the community as anyone else.

With Article 377, things have really changed. Back then, It was not easy for anyone to come out and declare their orientation. However, people are more open about these topics now. Things have changed but we still have a long way to go as a country for LGBTQ rights.

This has been my journey till date and counting. I really hope I can make a slight difference for other girls to come and speak up and own their identity in every way possible.

Through my story, I want to tell others that don't let others or society define your identity. Own your story and take charge of your own life.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
MyStory 
LGBTQ 
Photography 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X