My Story: 'I Was Just Trying To Fit In All This While But I Felt Liberated After Discovering My Identity'

I was born in a middle-class Maharashtrian family and my parents had very conventional notions. Since my childhood days, I have never felt comforted at home and I don't recall any vivid memories of being happy with my parents or siblings. I always longed for love and affection but could never feel that warmth with my family.

When I was quite young, I faced many traumatic events that left an indelible imprint on my mind. I lost my mother after she attempted suicide and I felt everything at home had become more chaotic. Somehow, I wanted to escape that feeling. I only had my grandparents at home and I couldn't connect much with them because of the generation gap.

Growing up, I was called a tom-boy by my peers and I want to confess that I did not like that. I mostly played sports like cricket, football in my neighbourhood. Many kids made fun of me and it left me feeling alienated. I only had my cousin sister with whom I could confide my feelings.

My photography stint began in 2008 when I started taking pictures with a Nokia 6600 in college and joined Sir JJ School of Arts, Mumbai. It was also a phase wherein I was trying to subscribe to the idea of having a career.

I had no other path in mind other than that of a photographer. Once I joined college, I started meeting new people and gradually understood myself better. Working in this field, I also realised what I wanted from my life. Even though I dropped out of college, I wanted to become financially independent for it would give me the freedom to live on my own terms.

I was 18 when I found that I was attracted to girls. I found myself interested in a woman and I felt that she had all the love which I have been longing for so long. Maybe I was just trying to fit in all this while and I felt liberated after discovering my identity.

I found my way to freelancing for the Midday and Bombay Times. Slowly, I ventured into fashion photography, shot for Rolling Stone Magazine, and started my own company - The Photo Diary in 2014. Managing things all by myself, I've worked my way up by making The Photo Diary one of the top 10 wedding photography firms in the country.

Once, I started managing my savings, I moved out of my parent's home. It has changed things for the better for me.



Working in the gig economy, I met wonderful people who accepted me just the way I was. In fact my confidence grew once I openly revealed my sexual orientation with my colleagues and others with whom I worked. There were no judgements and I felt more wholesome as an individual. It also gave me a space where I could feel more secure.

My clients know that I am lesbian and they still want to work with me. It makes me feel that I am as much a part of the community as anyone else.

With Article 377, things have really changed. Back then, It was not easy for anyone to come out and declare their orientation. However, people are more open about these topics now. Things have changed but we still have a long way to go as a country for LGBTQ rights.

This has been my journey till date and counting. I really hope I can make a slight difference for other girls to come and speak up and own their identity in every way possible.

Through my story, I want to tell others that don't let others or society define your identity. Own your story and take charge of your own life.

