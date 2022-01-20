My Story: "I Was 2 Months Pregnant When My Husband Hit Me So Hard That I Had A Miscarriage"

I got married in February 2017, after which my husband moved to Canada leaving me behind in my in-laws' place. I worked before the marriage, but my husband asked me to quit my job and learn the household chores saying that we would be moving to Canada soon. I left my job on his advice and started managing home. He used to tell me that he was working on getting my visa for Canada and had taken all my important documents. When he returned to India in November 2017, I asked him for my visa, and he assured me that he would take me with him and said that we had to apply for a Visa from India.

I became pregnant during that time, and he started making excuses saying that I could no longer travel and there would be a lot of expenses and so on. However, I insisted that he would not go back unless he took me. Nobody in my in-law's house would torture me during that period, and my husband and mother-in-law would not ask me for food. They started beating me, but I still adjusted, thinking that it had only been eight months since my wedding, and it usually takes around a year or so to adjust. I told my parents, but they also asked to try to make things better.

I Had A Miscarriage When I Was Two Months Pregnant

In January 2018, my husband hit me, and as I fell on the ground, I had a miscarriage due to the impact. I was furious then, but my parents told me that things keep happening in married life, and things get better. I had come back to my parents' place for a while, and I called my husband on February 18, 2018, when he told me that he did not want to live with me. I was shocked. He said, "Since the pregnancy is over, I do not want you anymore in my life". I called my in-laws, who started not taking my calls.

I visited his house six times, but their house was locked every time. When I asked the neighbours, they told me that they had not seen the family for over ten days, and the last they saw, my husband was moving out with his entire luggage. I used to call the Police, but they also did not take any action. Lastly, I had to approach the women cell, and my complaint was finally registered about a month later. My in-laws never appeared for any proceedings, and when they did, they said they had disowned their son and had nothing to do with him anymore.

I Am Still Fighting For Justice

I have been fighting since then. I have tried to voice out my story to so many people, and it has now become a traumatic experience to go through this all over again. My husband has still not been punished, and there is no law to hold him accountable. I am not alone in this fight. More than 40,000 other women in India are staring at an uncertain future after men who married them left the country, sometimes never to return or even make a phone call. I am running an online petition on Change.org to save other women from such happenings because I never want this to happen to anyone.

