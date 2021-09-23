My Story: 'The Darkest Time Of My Life Helped Me See The Stars'

After my 10+2 from Meerut in 2000, Career choices and decisions took me to Singapore for shipping studies. I sailed on high seas for about ten years and was second in command after the ship's captain. In those ten years, I learnt more about responsibility, the importance of leadership and timely decisions because it is a matter of life and death on the ship. While travelling around the globe in 2009, I spotted a business opportunity in Liberia, West Africa.

Quitting a high-paying job to plunge into the pool of entrepreneurship was the first risk of my life. I began with plastic manufacturing in 2009 and diversified to FMCG and beverage industry eventually. Everything was right on course; I made a decent income, shifted time zones every month, and had a sustainable business until one day, armed robbers attacked me in Liberia and broke my leg on my way back home. I had multiple fractures in the knee joint.

I Was Back Home With A Failed Business Attempt

I had to fly back to India to seek medical attention, and insult to injury; Ebola broke out in Liberia. The outbreak put a complete stop to all business activities. My business could not stand against the twin blows of my injury and Ebola. Losses started to mount, and my entire wealth, including my savings, vanished. I was back home in India, close to walking dead, with a failed business and a broken leg with no clue or idea what next. As someone rightly said that everything happens for good, and you grow in your tough times. Adversity and losses make a man wise, and it's only the dark when you get to see the stars.

My Brother Was My Pillar Of Strength

So during my recovery period of 1-2 years, I was utterly a bed-patient; I started reading many books and realized that a lot of success stories were built on mountains of failures. Jack Ma, in particular, had a lot of impact on me. I began to build hope that it was only a matter of time and I could turn things around. I could not just throw in the towel, so I pulled myself together, and to defy all the odds, travelled back to Liberia to start writing on the drawing board again.

I shut down lock, stock and barrel all the unprofitable ventures and made a decent exit. One thing that stood out during these low days was my brother, Aditya. He was a pillar of strength that helped me navigate through the storm while having my back. In 2016 during this phase of trying to figure out the next idea, Aditya and I would discuss in detail what could be the next big idea.

Aditya loves to be groomed appropriately, and he used to visit salons for various services. One day during a facial, the beautician burnt his face. The owner was apologetic, blamed it on the beautician, and that was where we felt the need to understand more about it. We realized straight away that the age-old business model was ripe for being disrupted and not just from the convenience point of view but also from the perception & expectations a customer has from beauty salons. This was the beginning of a new chapter, and we laid the foundation for the idea of what the world sees today as 'Yes Madam'. What started three years ago trying to solve a simple problem, and today we are striking a positive chord among thousands of users.

I strongly believe in destiny. If I had not been robbed and broken my leg, I would never such a long time to figure out the next move. That's the thing with time; it constantly changes.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com



