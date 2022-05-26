All section
My Story: I Worked Part-Time As A Room Boy In A Hotel To Pay My Semester Fees, And Now Is My Time To Give Back

Image Credit: Markandan Mahajan

My Story

My Story: 'I Worked Part-Time As A Room Boy In A Hotel To Pay My Semester Fees, And Now Is My Time To Give Back'

Tamil Nadu,  26 May 2022 11:43 AM GMT

Markandan Mahajan did not have a smooth sail after he failed in Class 12. However, undeterred, he kept working hard to pay for his education and help those with immense talent but who lacked opportunities.

I had never imagined that I would flunk my class 12 exams, but I did. Nonetheless, my father patted my back and told me to start afresh and try again, and this time, I cleared the exam. After that, securing a seat in any of the Engineering colleges was too expensive for my family to afford. My father sold two of his four cows so that I could go to college and pursue my higher studies. I could never ask my parents for money after I entered my undergraduate since I knew it would be very hard on them. As a result, I joined a hotel and served as a room boy and worked for six hours every day.

Worked Hard And Secured A Seat For MCA

After my college hours, I will use to go for a Part-Time job at a 3-star hotel as a Room Boy. Most of the time, I was able to pay for my semester fees. One of my professors suggested that I should pursue a postgraduation, so I worked hard and cleared the exam to secure a seat at MCA in Coimbatore. However, at the end of the course when the placements arrived in college, I had less than the minimum 60 percent continuously from grade 12 required to sit for interviews. My dream was shattered and I cried so bad that day. I belonged to a small village in Madurai where there are no proper roads to date, yet my father encouraged me on every step.

I came to Chennai with much preparation and started working in a startup. My stipend was just ₹ 3000 per month, in which I had to cover my daily expenses, food, and travel. So, I used to walk for 8 km every day to reach the office and would skip meals when I was left with less amount. So many times, I have prayed for my colleagues to take a leave so that I could have their share of Samosa and tea for the day. I worked for over 18 hours every day and gave my all to build that company. After much effort, I finally landed a job in an MNC and had a decent package in hand. However, I was always concerned that there are so many people who are loaded with talent but lack opportunity.

Quit My Job And Started My Agency

Therefore, I quit my job and started my agency in 2020 by leasing my chain. The reason behind starting my firm was not just to develop the business but also to take care of my family (employees) by providing them with food and accommodation. I wouldn't want my people to suffer how I did. We also support one new startup entrepreneur every month for free (technology/services), to inspire their vision. A dozen of beautiful souls have shaped my life and now I believe is my time to give back to society.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
My Story 
Markandan Maharajan 
Inspiration 
Opportunities 

