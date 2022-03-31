My Story: 'Going To Law School Made Me Unlearn The Conditioned Patriarchal Notions In My Mind'

I would describe my childhood as normal and extremely protected. While we hailed from Mumbai, I mostly grew up in Hyderabad. My parents always encouraged me to follow my dreams and pursue something that I am passionate about. They brought me up with a liberal mindset. From a very young age, they pushed me to have a mind of my own.

It is this personal factor that has helped me evolve over the years. I was never confused about my future prospects. In Class 8 itself, I knew that I wanted to be a lawyer. My grandfather and his siblings also took up professionally, so I guess, Law was in my genes!

Freedom To Choose The Subjects In Law

I joined the Jindal Global Law School where I did my BA LLB. Thanks to its world-class infrastructure and liberal teaching approach, I was exposed to various kinds of subjects that helped me take the desired path in my career. Right from my first year, we were encouraged to think.

During my time there, I chose subjects such as Human Rights, as well as, Gender and Feminism. They really helped me shape my ideas and thoughts. Our society has conditioned us to think in a patriarchal fashion, where men and women are not considered.

Going to law school completely turned it on its head. We had to unlearn everything that we know about societal ideals. Even today, all the teachings are imprinted in my brain. They fueled my passion to work toward Gender Equality and Feminism as a lawyer.

Working With Justice Chandrachud - Golden Opportunity

I got the rare but amazing opportunity to work with Justice DY Chandrachud. I helped him in landmark cases such as Section 377 decriminalisation, the Sabarimala Temple entry case and the adultery case. I assisted in the research work because of which I used to go to the court constantly for the work.

Getting to hear the cases in the flesh was an enriching experience. Some of the country's renowned lawyers represented the specific parties and I observed the way they presented their arguments. Some of them had strong beliefs, that were evident in their debates. In a case like the Sabarimala one, it was a heated and contested affair where we got to hear some interesting viewpoints.

During this time, I realised the real power my profession had. The Supreme Court gave the opportunity to both sides to present their arguments. The judiciary has the ability to uplift people through one judgment. An example of this is the Section 377 judgment that gave dignity and respect to the LGBTQIA+ community in India.

Raising Awareness About Gender Equality

I feel I am extremely privileged to work in spaces where I was not discriminated against for being a woman. I got the opportunity to contribute to inclusive and accessible spaces. However, the implementation is still a far-fetched dream. On paper, such laws are extremely beneficial, but there are still major sections of society that are not aware of the same. Who will they go to if someone is violating their personal or fundamental rights?

Since my law school days, I wanted to do something to bridge gender inequality. On my 25th birthday, I was harassed by a few men. Despite knowing my rights, I was petrified to go to the police station and file a complaint. This made me realise the plight many women face in India.

This pushed me to start 'Pinklegal'. It is a platform that helps raise awareness about women's legal rights. We assist them in the best way possible, from helping them file a police complaint to understanding their legal recourse, our platform aims to empower Indian women.

In the future, I just want to leave a mark wherever possible. I want Pinklegal to become a household name and every single woman in India is aware of their rights. W

