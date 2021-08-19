My Story:'We Almost Sold Our Property To Get Through Financial Crisis During COVID'

Things changed almost overnight when the pandemic hit the world. I came home in March 2020 for a 20-day stay, oblivious to what this health emergency was. Almost a year and a half later, I am still at home. The past year has changed my life upside down.

My father owned a small general store, and whatever money we used to have as income was only from what he earned. Under regular times too, we never had plenty; it would just suffice our family. We got scared when the nationwide lockdown was announced. Our means of living were depended entirely on the everyday earning from the shop.

Staying Indoors Meant No Income

During the beginning of lockdown, we could not even imagine keeping the shop closed for 21 days in a month, and at the end of those 21 days, another lockdown followed. It was a difficult situation since going out was prohibited, and staying indoors meant no income.

So, all my energy went towards looking for a job to manage the situation at home. If I had a job, I could at least support the family enough for three meals a day, even if my father's shop did not open for a longer time.

Almost Sold Our Property For Some Money

I borrowed a laptop from my friends to update my knowledge and face interviews. Months passed, but nothing showed light. Therefore we decided to sell our property. I had never felt helpless in life than at that moment. I still appeared for as many interviews as possible, and like a miracle, I cracked one.

The job seemed to be a little relief to our conditions at home, and I cannot be more thankful to God. We could sail through the difficult times with my salary, but I will never forget how harsh financial troubles can be. I am an Analyst currently and am faring well.

I feel this challenging time taught me to never lose faith, even in the darkest times. Persistence and hard work will always make way for something good for those struggling in times to follow.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

