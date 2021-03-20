My Story: 'I Wanted To Help Struggling Litti-Chokha Seller, Zomato Assured To Get Him Onboard After My Tweet Went Viral'

Near Mumbai's Versova beach, close to the cemetery, one can find the city's best selling Litti-Chokha at just ₹20. I have been visiting the stall, owned by Yogesh, for quite some time now. But our conversation never moved beyond the casual talk.

However, on Tuesday, March 16, when I visited Yogesh's stall I decided to know more about this person and his story. Yogesh shared that he was from Allahabad and how his family had been reeling from the COVID-19 crisis. He along with his brother had been living in the dream city, striving hard for their dreams, with their stall.

Yogesh had been unable to derive profit after charging such a nominal amount for the dish and hence it was challenging for both the brothers to survive in the city—pay rent and afford food. Therefore, Yogesh's brother had moved back to their village. Yogesh said that he was planning to shut the stall in a few months since he could not bear the losses anymore.

After listing to the entire ordeal, I enquired if he had listed his stall over food delivery start-up Zomato. The answer was negative but I knew that may be this could help his stall earn an identity as well as fetch adequate sales. While coming back, I had made up my mind to do something about it and had clicked a few pictures of Yogesh and his stall.

Taking on Twitter, I shared Yogesh's story and requested help from Netizens while tagging Zomato on the post. To my surprise, the tweet went viral garnering more than two thousand likes and being shared by Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee.

This guy is Yogesh. He is selling best Litti-Chokha in the town (Near Versova beach, Mumbai) and Just for 20 rupees per plate (Which includes, 2 littis dipped into butter, delicious chokha, chatni and salad). He is trying to sell his delicious litti on @zomatoin but he is not 1/n pic.twitter.com/Zw407sjBM0 — Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 16, 2021





able to list his shop just because he doesn't know much about the process, also whom to contact for. He told me that right now he is facing financial issues and facing a tough time. He said, 'Mahine ka kiraya nahi nikal paa raha hai bhaiya, oopar se yaha sabhi ko paise dene padte — Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 16, 2021





hain.' He is planning to shut his shop. I request @zomato and @deepigoyal to help him out with their platform. I guarantee 'Itni badhiya litti kahi nahin milegi.' pic.twitter.com/6qE17JH8IM — Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 16, 2021





@zomatoin please help this gentleman with his endeavour!!🙏 https://t.co/0l9ZKOYI8d — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 17, 2021

Taking cognisance of the post, Zomato responded and promised to help Yogesh with the listing procedure.

Hi Priyanshu, sorry for the delay in response. If possible, please help us with his contact number over a private message and our team will be reaching out to him at the earliest to assist him with the listing procedure.https://t.co/jcTFuHa5Ue — zomato care (@zomatocare) March 17, 2021





Thank you everyone for this amazing support. @zomatoin is assisting him in listing his shop. Also please let me know if anyone wants to help this guy to set up his shop properly, I can provide his UPI number. Lets make him happy. — Priyanshu Dwivedi (@khaalipeeli) March 17, 2021

Also Read: My Story: 'Ola Auto Driver Returned My Belongings, Refused To Accept Reward For His Honesty'

If you too have a story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com