My Story

My Story: 'I Wanted To Help Struggling Litti-Chokha Seller, Zomato Assured To Get Him Onboard After My Tweet Went Viral'

Priyanshu Dwivedi, a freelance writer, resides in Maharashtra's Mumbai. On March 16, he went to his customary stall, near Versova beach, to have Litti-Chokha. Although he has been a regular at the stall, that particular day he decided to engage in a conversation with the vendor, Yogesh, beyond the usual banter. He found out that the Yogesh was facing extreme difficulties in making ends meet. Later, Priyanshu tweeted about the incident and sought help from Zomato to get the stall listed on the platform. The tweet went viral, ending up being shared by the likes of actor Manoj Bajpayee and ultimately triggering a response from Zomato.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   20 March 2021 11:01 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath
My Story: I Wanted To Help Struggling Litti-Chokha Seller, Zomato Assured To Get Him Onboard After My Tweet Went Viral

Image Credits: Twitter/Priyanshu Dwivedi

Near Mumbai's Versova beach, close to the cemetery, one can find the city's best selling Litti-Chokha at just ₹20. I have been visiting the stall, owned by Yogesh, for quite some time now. But our conversation never moved beyond the casual talk.

However, on Tuesday, March 16, when I visited Yogesh's stall I decided to know more about this person and his story. Yogesh shared that he was from Allahabad and how his family had been reeling from the COVID-19 crisis. He along with his brother had been living in the dream city, striving hard for their dreams, with their stall.

Yogesh had been unable to derive profit after charging such a nominal amount for the dish and hence it was challenging for both the brothers to survive in the city—pay rent and afford food. Therefore, Yogesh's brother had moved back to their village. Yogesh said that he was planning to shut the stall in a few months since he could not bear the losses anymore.

After listing to the entire ordeal, I enquired if he had listed his stall over food delivery start-up Zomato. The answer was negative but I knew that may be this could help his stall earn an identity as well as fetch adequate sales. While coming back, I had made up my mind to do something about it and had clicked a few pictures of Yogesh and his stall.

Taking on Twitter, I shared Yogesh's story and requested help from Netizens while tagging Zomato on the post. To my surprise, the tweet went viral garnering more than two thousand likes and being shared by Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee.




Taking cognisance of the post, Zomato responded and promised to help Yogesh with the listing procedure.


Also Read: My Story: 'Ola Auto Driver Returned My Belongings, Refused To Accept Reward For His Honesty'

If you too have a story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that journalism, apart from politics, should stand for social cause and the environment.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian