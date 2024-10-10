My Story: 'Steps of Change: How I Transformed My Life Through Walking'

It was 1993, and I was just an eight-year-old boy, navigating the vibrant chaos of school life. I remember vividly how two brothers in my class captivated me with their slick tricks—stealing from our classmates with an ease that seemed almost magical. Perhaps it was their confidence, or perhaps it was the thrill of the forbidden that drew me in. Before I knew it, I found myself joining them, pilfering pencils, erasers, sharpeners, and even geometry boxes from my friends.

One day, everything changed. I received an invitation to a birthday party for a friend who happened to be one of those brothers’ acquaintances. His family was well-off, and I felt a flutter of excitement at the prospect of attending such a lavish event. When I arrived, my eyes widened in awe as the birthday boy proudly showcased his Action Shoes—shoes that lit up with every step he took. I was mesmerised by the simple technology hidden beneath the insole; it felt like magic.

In that moment, a dark thought crept into my mind. I couldn't steal the entire shoe, but I could take the light. When the opportunity arose, I discreetly removed it from one shoe and slipped it into my pocket. No one noticed as I left the party, giddy with my small triumph.

The next day, I couldn't contain my excitement. I rushed home and showed my father what I had “found” at school. He beamed with pride and congratulated me on my good fortune. But that joy was short-lived. Just hours later, the birthday boy came to our house searching for his missing light. My heart sank as my father’s expression shifted from warmth to disbelief.

Caught red-handed, I faced the consequences of my actions. My father’s disappointment stung more than any punishment he could deliver. The light was returned with a heartfelt apology, and in that moment of embarrassment and shame, something shifted within me. I vowed never to steal again and distanced myself from those brothers who had led me down that dark path.

Fast forward to February 2022; life had taken many turns since my childhood missteps. While participating in a #Walk4Blood donation awareness campaign near Udupi, Karnataka, I broke my ankle. It was during this challenging time that Ravi Kallayil Sir reached out to me with an unexpected offer: customised Plaeto shoes to support my journey as I continued walking.

This time felt different; I wasn’t taking anything away from anyone—I was earning these shoes through my efforts and dedication to a cause much larger than myself. With these shoes on my feet, I walked nearly 20,733 kilometres and connected with over 200,000 people across India.





I found immense pride in being associated with Plaeto—not for any financial gain but because they believed in what I stood for. My journey became a testament to personal growth and redemption; it showed me that life can change when we choose to change ourselves.



I often reflect on how far I've come since those childhood days filled with petty theft. The shoes were not just a means to walk; they represented a second chance—a way to flaunt not just style but also purpose across this beautiful country.

This journey has not been sponsored or commercialised; it’s been fuelled by love and belief in a cause that transcends money. Life can indeed change if we are willing to change ourselves first.

