My Story: "I Took A Leap Of Faith, And That Decision Changed My Life"

I had finished my post-graduation in Bio-Technology and was almost getting done with my PG Diploma of management in marketing. My vision was clear that I had to look for a job to finally 'settle' down and become independent. I worked as a Research Analyst for three years before changing careers to start working as a sales manager. However, I was fired because of low sales. Nonetheless, I still consider the day I was fired as the best day of my life because if that had not come my way, I would not have been who I am. When I was fired, I kept speaking to my then-girlfriend and wife as another alternative professional option.

Curiosity Led My Journey

A curious idea and a spark of thought crossed my mind, and I began thinking if photography would be an apt career choice for me. My partner gifted me a domain name to push me to pursue my hobby as my profession. I feel that photography is one of the arts in the country that is costly and not taught enough like other arts like sketching and dancing. Since childhood, I have been fascinated by the camera and how it operates, but curiosity led my journey. Since I have paid the price for learning the art, I wanted to teach people about photography and camera and skill.

Staggering Initial Steps

I began my staggering steps by contacting colleges to give me one chance in reaching out to the students. After three months of persistently asking the principal of MES College, Malleshwaram, I was given 15 minutes to give my presentation. At the end of fifteen minutes, I had 50 registrations, where 23 were confirmed. With three lecturers and 20 students having established to take up my classes on photography, to my surprise, all the 23 were women, and though I was nervous for my first class, I knew I had to be more vital to teach this crowd.

My journey began there, and soon within one year, I was teaching photography in fifteen colleges as a value-added course. Eventually, people started suggesting that I take workshops outside colleges and personal training, which resulted in me extending the branches to corporate seminars and private training given to those interested and even conducted photo tours in Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, apart from intra- border travelling. In my nine years of teaching, I've taught 1,300 students the art of understanding light.

I began the new company to help my students purchase the right equipment at a better price. I lost 3-4 lakhs by investing in the wrong gear, and I would like to guide my students in the right way and not repeat my mistakes. In one year, I've had a turnover of 40- 50 lakh businesses, in addition to the satisfaction of helping my students in picking their right gear.

My Share Of Struggles And Sufferings

I have had my share of struggles and sufferings, but persistence and endurance are the keys to surviving in any industry. Photography is an ocean in itself, requires business tactics and an abundance of patience and talent to stay in the field. Having believed in the process of hard work, I took up this ride without any practical considerations, and after nine years of hard work and endurance and active willingness to grow, I've not only carried a heavy suitcase of memories but also experiences and strength along the way. From guiding people on a boat surrounded by dolphins, to being the only Brand Ambassador from South India for Tamron India, to teaching the art to students across ages and talents, I've grown to learn more and teach more.

