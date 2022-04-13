All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Became The First Indian Woman Athlete To Win A Gold In Kettlebell World Championships

Image Credit: Shivani Aggarwalla

My Story
The Logical Indian Crew

My Story: 'I Became The First Indian Woman Athlete To Win A Gold In Kettlebell World Championships'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  13 April 2022 7:34 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Shivani Agarwalla is an international kettlebell athlete, a practising-chartered accountant, a mother and a wife. Her journey with sports began as a mere way of losing weight but turned into a devoted passion.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

It all started with a quest to lose my post-partum weight. It was a bright summer morning in 2016; my husband suggested I join a gym. For someone who had never hit a gym before, it was a tall ask. As a loving wife, I thought, let's do this for him. At the gym, I came across this beautiful piece of equipment called a kettlebell. I was anyway bored out of my wits. For the sake of recreation, I joined kettlebell classes at the gym. But luck had it, the pressures of work, a super nuclear family with an ever-travelling husband and my ten-month-old son, I called it quits. I realized fitness was not my cup of tea!

My Mentor Offered To Train Me At Home

But a few weeks down the line, I got lucky when my mentor called and offered to train me at home. I grabbed the offer and started training with kettlebells at my home. Until then, I was doing it with the idea of losing weight. But he probably noticed a spark in me, something no one had discovered until then. He made me realize I was cut for bigger things, much bigger than I could imagine! He started living his dreams through me! Someone rightly said, you make a living by what you get, you make a life by what you give! Mentors fall in the latter category.

We trained and trained. I promised myself, this time I shall not quit. From my first Asian Championship in 2017 to representing India in the World Championships in Uzbekistan in 2018, Australia in 2019 and France in 2022, it's been a journey of sorts. India saw in me its first woman athlete to get Gold in Kettlebell World Championship and its first woman athlete to get my hattrick Gold in France last year. And yes, I am a mother, I am a wife, I am a daughter, and a practising Chartered Accountant.

My Father Received A Letter From PM Modi

Even now, nine out of ten would not know what is Kettlebell sport. Kettlebell lifting is a repetitive weightlifting sport performed with kettlebells in a given period of time. Competitive kettlebell lifting has a long history in Russia and Eastern Europe, but developed as an organized, standard sport under the name 'Kettlebell' lifting during the 1960s and is now seeing a surge in interest and participation worldwide.

On 28th March 2022, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi sent a Letter of Appreciation to my father congratulating him and me on my achievements and recognizing my contribution to the nation. When you receive a letter from him, it just all feels so right! In my own way, I have tried to grow the sport in India, to help Indians love a sport other than cricket, but it seems I have a long way to go! The one mantra that has helped me carve my journey: If you are persistent you will get it, if you are consistent you will keep it!

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
My Story 
Kettlebell sport 
inspiration 
woman athlete 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X