My Story: From Working At Microsoft To A Self Taught Calligrapher, Life Has Come A Long Way

As a management student, I was always fond of making it big in the corporate world someday. One day, the dream came true, and I landed up at Microsoft, where I saw much success across many roles. As an alumnus of Sharda University Delhi, where I completed my master's degree in marketing, I worked at the company for more than two years, but, as they say, destiny had some other plans. Covid struck! The conditions were such that I had to pack my bags and come back to my hometown. During the lockdown, the Covid stress took a heavy toll on my body and my mental health. I used to overthink a lot, and that used to give me anxiety.

It all started last year during the lockdown. While I was trying to fix myself emotionally, a Pakistani drama called "Alif" started. It depicted the art of Islamic calligraphy marvellously that it struck me from within. So I thought to myself that why don't I start doing the same as I was fond of Arabic calligraphy since my childhood. So I decided to follow my childhood instincts and translated my passion for art and calligraphy into a commercial venture. I would try my hands to draw lines, names, phrases initially. I got engrossed in it gradually and found myself at peace. Calligraphy has given me a new lease on life.





Amid the Covid 19 lockdown, I couldn't buy the necessary pieces of equipment that this art requires. So I started with a simple pen and paper, invested all my time into it, the contentment it used to give me was unmeasurable. I'm neither a fine art student nor I had any prior artwork experience, it's all self-taught.



My Abu is fond of Arabic calligraphy as well, so when I used to make any art during my initial days, he used to appreciate and encourage me for my work. It's been more than a year now, and I can proudly say I have evolved as an artist. Now I master mandalas, coasters, leaf calligraphy besides sketching.





It's so important to get virtually connected and recognised by customers on social media platforms. Since I'm a marketing student, I know the tools for promotion. What started as a passion has now turned into a business, all praises to the Almighty. I don't try to copy anyone; I have my way of presenting art to the audience. I add beautiful colours to the backdrop so that my calligraphy grabs everyone's attention. It's so overwhelming when my customers give me positive reviews and trust my work. Initially, I used to do it for free, but then I realised people can't value free products. So I started charging. Half of the amount from my art goes to charity.



It's such a thoughtful idea to gift your loved ones a piece of art that has their names written in beautiful calligraphy. Only one piece in the whole wide world and that will last forever.

