All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: We All Have Certain Social Responsibility, One Should Be Ready To Help

Image Credits: Karishma Chaudhary

My Story

My Story: 'We All Have Certain Social Responsibility, One Should Be Ready To Help'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  16 Sep 2021 8:41 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Karishma Chaudhary has taken the initiative to teach her domestic help's daughter till her school resumes. Chanda could not attend her classes as the schools were shut and she was unable to access online education for the past one year.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

COVID-19 pandemic has taken a severe toll on children's overall development and hindered their growth. The prolonged closure of schools has impacted their studies, especially for poor kids. Most of the children enrolled in government schools mainly belong to low-income families, their parents are uneducated, so they are unable to teach their kids. Moreover, they don't have electronic devices to attend online classes.

I could feel the gravity of the situation when my domestic help told me how she struggled to find a tutor for her daughter, as educational institutions were shut. She met a lady who asked her ₹2500 as tuition fees which she could not afford. I could empathise with her. So I offered to teach her daughter 'Chanda' free of cost.

The next day, a little girl full of enthusiasm, with a bag full of books came to learn. She could not attend school for the past 14 months. I thought if she couldn't go to her classes, I could create one in my own house. When I started interacting with her, I was amazed to see her grasping power, she was a quick learner. She wants to become a teacher when she grows up.

Each day, it is really amazing to see her grow and learn more. I try to include videos on the topics she is learning to make it more fun and interactive. We both are loving it. These are testing times, but I'm using it as an opportunity to help this little bunch of talent in a creative and fun way.

As Mahatma Gandhi has rightly said, "If you take care of your immediate surroundings, the universe will take care of itself." I firmly believe we all have some social responsibility towards fellow beings. It does not matter how small the step is, but we should extend our help in whatever way possible.

There are so many kids like Chanda who could not study at all due to the pandemic. Let's do our bit to help them.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
My Story 
Digital Divide 
COVID-19 
Online Education 
Pandemic 
Social Responsibility 
Education 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Events Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X