My Story: 'I Was Working As Part-Time Drawing Teacher And Counseling The Deaf Senior Students To Improve In Studies'

I was born deaf in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh but now I live in Bangalore. Even at an early age of three, I began to show my skills and talent by drawing pictures on the walls. My parents encouraged me. At the age of five, I was enrolled in Sheila Kothavala Institute of deaf. Right from kindergarten to 10th standard, I got many prizes in painting competitions.



At the age of 11, I prepared anatomy charts for projection slides for my father as he taught medical students. When I was in 8th standard, I took part in a painting competition of "VISUAL-ARTS FOR THE DEAF" organized by LALIT KALA ACADEMY, a regional center. I painted on the theme 'POPULATION, EXPLOSION AND RIOT'. Among 14 centers of the city and southern region, I got the 1st prize in that competition. My academic record was excellent throughout my life and I always stood first in the class.

After completing S.S.L.C., in 1989, I passed my PUC in Commerce, as the only deaf student from New Horizon College for Women in 1991. During this period of formal education, I got many prizes and awards in spot painting and embroidery work and handicrafts organized by various voluntary organizations and regional societies. I completed my five year course in KEN SCHOOL of ARTS and got a Diploma in Fine Arts. During this period, I took active part in the organization of exhibitions at Venkatappa Art Gallery and other places. As a recognition of my work, I won NATIONAL SUVARNA BAL SHREE RATNA AWARD IN 1997. Later, I got a diploma in Computer application, Multimedia and Web Multimedia. During this period, I worked as a Commercial artist, textile designer, Miniature Painting Artist (Creative) in various companies.

I was an ex-committee member of Deaf Aids Society for funding Sheila Kothavala Institute for Deaf, Bangalore. I was working as a part-time drawing teacher and was counseling t the deaf senior students to improve in their studies at Sheila Kothavala Institute for Deaf. Apart from this, I am a freelancer in graphics and painting. To commission an artwork from me, click here.

