My Story: "Hair Comes Back In Few Weeks, But Gesture Remains Forever"

I am Josephine Sequeira, fondly called Joe. I am 40-years-old and a freelance sports management professional.

I met Vinod at a salon way back in 2007 - 2008. He was very passionate about hairstyling and was very humble & caring towards his clients. We both shared a common interest in sports and thus began our friendship.



I had known Vinod for over 11 years. We connected over sports events and other cultural programmes. Every time we met, for my appointments, we would check on each other's families and those were dear moments too.





In 2017, Vinod told me that he was diagnosed with Lung cancer and was starting treatment. It was shocking to know. During our interactions, he would never express the pain he went through. He always carried a smile on his face for those two years while fighting lung cancer. However, on 10th May 2019, he left us forever. I didn't get a chance to say goodbye to him, which was devastating.



Vinod was my hairdresser for more than a decade. Donating my hair and going bald was my way of bidding farewell to him.



So, on 1st July 2021, I donated my hair to an NGO called Bangalore Hair Donation, associated with the Indian Cancer Society. I am ever grateful to the NGO as they helped me fulfil my aim to donate my hair to cancer patients. They made my donation process hassle-free.

Anyone interested in donating can reach them at @blrhairdonation on Instagram & Facebook. They take donations across INDIA. Potential donors can contact them on 7349190758 or email tbhdc123@gmail.com





After I went bald, I realized that my hair is overrated. Me going bald does not, in any way, change the person that I am, and that's my message to all too. Beauty is about the warmth that the person radiates and the attitude one carries, and outward appearance makes no difference. We are all conditioned to think a certain way, and that conditioning has no basis, no truth. The only truth is what we feel in our hearts.



If anyone out there reading this has been thinking of donating your hair, please don't worry about what people will say. Either way, people will talk. Your intention for this cause is more incredible, and above all the talks people will have. As my dear friend would always say, "Hair will come back in a few weeks, but the gesture will be forever".

