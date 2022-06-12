All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Place Of Preparation Shouldnt Restrict Canvas Of Imagination, UPSC Requires Hardwork

Image Credit: Ishu Agrawal

My Story

My Story: 'Place Of Preparation Shouldn't Restrict Canvas Of Imagination, UPSC Requires Hardwork'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Chhattisgarh,  12 Jun 2022 7:23 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-06-12T13:21:27+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

UPSC CSE 2021 All-India Rank 81, Ishu Agrawal is a qualified Chartered Accountant who comes from the small town of Chhattisgarh. He prepared online from his home for UPSC CSE and is now ready to become an IAS officer.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I come from the small town of Chhattisgarh, Dhamtari, which is home to nearly 3 per cent of Chhattisgarh's total population. I did my schooling at a Chhattisgarh Board school and completed my 12th standard with Commerce in 2014.

I started preparing for Chartered Accountancy (CA), and with all my efforts and luck, I cleared all the stages of the CA examination on the first attempt. Due to this, I became a qualified CA and a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in 2018.

After completing my CA, I took up Civil Services as I was inclined toward good governance and service to people. I took coaching as part of my preparation for UPSC CSE in virtual mode. My family's emotional and mental support was why I sustained the preparation phase for three years (2018-21).

I appeared for UPSC CSE for the first time in 2020 and couldn't succeed. I qualified for the first stage but couldn't make it through the interview round. The time came when I started shrinking mentally. I faced failure for the first time in my academic career, and I couldn't get over it as I've been a topper before. I felt like I'd lost my sheen. The 2021 examination was the second attempt which I cleared.

Phase Of Self-Doubt And Mental Breakdown

I already had a six-figure monthly salary in my hand, but my self-belief pushed me towards becoming what I am today. If one has a self-belief, confidence and willingness to put in the hard work, then nothing is impossible. People face mental breakdowns and even lose friends, but their aim shouldn't be dismantled due to such small things.

The three years of my preparation were filled with ups and downs and a constant feeling of not being enough. Even I had self-doubt amid my preparation about whether I was wasting my golden years and should I join a job instead and end up in the preparation. I had to cut off from my larger friend group and the people around me, which was emotionally a negative factor for me.

Small Town Aspirants Can Also Become An IAS

I come from a tier-2 city of Chhattisgarh. UPSC aspirants don't need to go to Delhi and Indore for preparation, especially for those who are economically not stable. The place of preparation shouldn't restrict the canvas of imagination.

The aspirants from small towns fear competing with someone from a prominent private school in a big cities like Mumbai and Delhi. Hopefully, my achievements will set an example for those aspirants.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Ishu Agrawal 
UPSC CSE 
IAS Officer 
IAS Ishu Agrawal 
My Story 

Must Reads

Indomitable Spirit! ACF Kirti Rathore Cracks RPSC Exam After Losing Husband, Father & Brother
Candidates Who Submitted Blank Answer Sheet Hired As Teachers In West Bengal Schools; Says CBI
My Story: 'Place Of Preparation Shouldn't Restrict Canvas Of Imagination, UPSC Requires Hardwork'
With Reformed Policies, Here's How Iceland Has Emerged As The Most Child-Friendly Country Globally
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X