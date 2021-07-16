My Story: 'I Struggled Against All Odds To Become A Doctor'

My parents always inspired me to study and work hard. But for me, it was never an easy job. I graduated from Green Park International High School at Attur in 2009, around 27 km from my hometown at Belur in Tamil Nadu.



Going to a distant school was such a tiring journey. I remember missing out on my meals mostly. Also, the roads leading to school were no better as I had to cross rugged cliffs. Getting a transportation facility in our village during those days was such a big deal for every student. As soon as the classes finished, I used to rush towards my home only to arrive when it used to be completely dark.



But my passion for learning never let my willpower down. After passing my 10th standard, I got selected for MBBS in Vinayaka Mission Medical College, Ariyanur at Salem. But the road towards success was even more challenging. The 27-kilometre ride from school turned into 70 kilometres, which means four hours of travelling every day. This continued for five and a half years. On my dad's birthday, I graduated from the same college in April 2015.



Today, I am a qualified doctor and the first from my hometown, where girls are usually deprived of even primary education and freedom. Today, I am serving in one of India's best medical facilities, our first private hospital groups-Apollo. I got a chance to work in Dubai also, I chose to serve my land, my people.



I started my carrier in 2015 by being part of the Apollo Hospitals Research and Educational Foundation, completed Diabetology which Liverpool, UK accredit and then later got a fellowship in Preventive and Clinical Cardiology, which got certified by the American college of cardiology (ACC) and American Heart Association (AHA). This led me in becoming the country's 'First Preventive Cardiologist' at the age of just 27.



I am not into studies only. I am also a car enthusiast and supercar racer. I have performed at Madras Motor Race Track, BMW M2 Competition launch, BMW Joyfest in 2017, 2018, 2019 and Mercedes Benz - Luxe Drive 2018, and Mercedes Benz Star Off-Road Adventure 2019.



As I am stepping into my 7th year of experience at Apollo Hospitals, I owe this success to my village hometown and my family. There is no doubt that the work I do is most satisfying, and I could dedicate my entire life to improving the health conditions of the people around me.

