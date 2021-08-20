My Story: 'I Got A New Direction For My Life After Retirement And I Believe It's Never Too Late To Begin'

In 1985, I did acting in films, Doordarshan serials and voice dubbing. In five years, I decided to move on in life as I always wanted to be financially independent and help other women simultaneously. I had not studied much, as was common amongst a majority of people who made it big. I never considered it as a roadblock in my journey and had several dreams to bring to reality.

I was an Army wife and at the same time running my own beauty parlour to avoid any financial troubles. There were times when my husband was away on posting and I had to be both mother and father for my children. Times were tough, but so was I. My children studied well and flew abroad for their further studies. I shut down my parlour to enjoy and relax in life.

100% Preservative-Free Products

I went to Canada for some time to stay with my son, and upon returning, my younger son enrolled in Landmark Forum, which gave me a new direction in life. In earlier years of my life when I used to provide beauty services, I had found a 21 herb-based formula that included Amla, Brahmi and other herbs which helped in preventing dandruff and hair fall problems. I have always believed in Ayurveda-based herbal products for wellness. Thus, began my own venture into the manufacturing and selling of herbal products. I found my own venture in 2015 and used 100 per cent herbal and preservative-free products.

After that, it was a never-ending journey. Running a venture comes with its own set of challenges. But I was ready to take up any challenge that came up in my way as I was passionate about building a successful business.

'Not As Easy As It Appears On Outside'

Life as an entrepreneur is not as glamourous and easy as it looks on the outside. The government has assigned the status of senior citizens over 60 years, and till today I work 18 hours every day only to ensure that there is no compromise on quality and the customers are satisfied. However, I must mention that this journey is not mine alone. Apart from my family, I have met several women whom I have trained in providing beauty services and helped them stand for themselves.

I always had the skill since I had learnt it at a very young age, but my sons pushed me to realise my potential and begin with Venica Herbal Products. I just started and things started coming my way, I was fortunate to be a part of the Government of Telangana's 'Her&Now' Entrepreneurship Programme. When the sun rises in the morning, its rays illuminates everyone. In a similar way, I want to help women and illuminate their lives in my capacity.

