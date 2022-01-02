My Story: 'I Am Gradually Accepting Who I Am And Making The Most Of It'

I belong to Delhi where I am working with a company named TechM. I have completed my postgraduate degree from CCS UNIVERSITY. I had locomotor disability since birth and I haven't been able to walk but it doesn't affect my spirit. I love singing, dancing and making videos. I have done many projects including the promotion of various brands. Recently, I participated in an event and tried my luck in modelling and also participated in a project of Aasmaan foundation trust.

I love to show the world that the limits are only in the mind. I am a firm believer in the thought," If we believe ourself we can definitely do anything."

I have always considered my wheelchair as my wings, they make me feel independent. I keep a close check on my diet and eating habits (also keeping a few cheat days to keep going) to be able to sit in the wheelchair by myself. My family is very supportive and never let me feel inferior in any way.

Music has always been close to me. I started singing bhajans during my school days. My family sensed my talent and helped me polish it by joining classes and appearing for exams in the field of music. After that, I learned to play musical instruments and later decided not to restrict myself from learning it but also started teaching it.



I started performing when I was in school and this journey took me to participate in the rising star where I got through two rounds.

The major breakthrough in my life was when I sang the Iliyaraja song which was a project by the Aasman foundation. This got retweeted by Shri Amitabh Bachchan and many more celebrities.

I have been in contact with a lot of people with disabilities. I have observed a sense of fear in them, the fear of being left out, being treated differently or being sympathized. I actually feel that we must accept ourselves as we are and feel confident in facing the world. We must realize our true potential and work towards what we have and not cry over what we don't have.

