Caste discrimination
Story Of A Multitasker: From An Academic Achiever, Workaholic Corporate Performer, To A Glamorous Diva!

Image Credits: Hani Talla

My Story
Story Of A Multitasker: From An Academic Achiever, Workaholic Corporate Performer, To A Glamorous Diva!

India,  3 Feb 2022 5:06 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-03T10:39:37+05:30check update history

Creatives : Anusha Ramesh

Hani Talla, a 30-year-old woman who has excelled in many outlooks of life and continues to achive more.

A girl from the proud capital of India, Hani Talla's upbringing was filled with inspiring stories of her father, a retd. Army officer, which gave her the ethics and principles of the Army. The 30-year-old has proven to be a multitasker and has excelled in many outlooks of life. Be it her corporate journey where she immersed herself into her work, to being a part of the glamour world, all while being a mom to her 3-year-old son.

Hani was always a nerdy and studious kid. She attained a position of achiever throughout her schooling journey, and once she entered into advertising, there was no turning back. A girl who started her career at a very young age of 20 is now leading the Digital Marketing and Advertising division as Group Business Director for a global media agency- Dentsu International.

As a young achiever, Hani's feature in IMPACT 30 Under 30 by the e4M group has marked her outstanding performance in the advertising world. Later, her zeal to keep learning and growing got her back to her studies. Soon she got shortlisted for a Leadership Program with IIM Ahmedabad, and today Hani stands tall as a proud IIM Alumni. After getting married, alongside her professional and academic journey, with the belief and endeavour of nailing every aspect of life, Hani grew a passion for fashion. She wanted to be on top of her fashion game to prove that beauty and brain can go hand in hand. While her nerdy image in her teens that got her called a tomboy, kept her far away from the glamour and fashion world, her newfound interest in fashion landed her on the platform of Mrs India Pride of Nation. A girl who once didn't even know how to walk gracefully now stood as the Subtitle Winner- Glamorous Look for Mrs India Pride of Nation 2021. Hani was also selected amongst the top 10 Mrs Catwalk by Shie Lobo. The fashion world welcomed her by featuring her on the cover page of magazine LaFiesta- Dec '21 edition.

With the journey so far, Hani firmly deems that a supportive family was the one that enabled her to drive and excel in many roles in her life. Hani also believes that if a woman grows wings for her dreams after she gets married, it takes away from the cliché of a girl's life in our country, and it strongly represents women empowerment in its truest sense.

Hani sees the world as a stage for every human being to perform. She firmly believes that there is enough space for everyone to write their own stories and find inspiration in stories that will keep one focused, positive, resilient, self-driven, and grounded. The Logical Indian congratulates Hani Talla for all her successes and wishes her the very best in her future endeavours.

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

