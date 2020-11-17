MyStory: "My Parents Concluded I Am Cursed By Flawed DNA Of Family Tree"

Like any other kid, I grew up with dreams for my life after school. Although things in life don't go as planned by us and life had other things in store.

As soon as I hit puberty, my hormones started attacking my brain. One morning, followed by many, gave me a sense of electric shocks. The 13-year-old kid in me was terrified with anxiety.

Parents ignored at first and one morning they witnessed the whole attack in length. They concluded that their girl is cursed by the flawed DNA of their family tree. It was epilepsy. After multiple medicines and neuro scans, I was assured that this is incurable.

I passed out with good grades from school and was excited to pursue a professional diploma course from a reputed university. But things got worse when I fell, fainted, bit my tongue and faced short term memory loss after gaining consciousness as a part of the regular symptoms. I made a huge sacrifice, gave up the course and enrolled for an open university graduation course. Simultaneously, I was battling in a violent relationship which lasted for six years and I held my age responsible for what I faced.



I turned 21 and met a well-known neurosurgeon who maybe rubbed a magic lamp and prescribed a medicine that could control my fits forever. It didn't cure me, but I was ready to lead a normal life on a pill forever. Eventually, it transitioned from a depressive phase to a hopeful one.

Two years later, with improved health, I applied for random fresher jobs. My depressive outlook towards life had spoiled my interest in career planning and practising my dance hobby. My first job paid me peanuts with safety issues and several insecurities in the premise. I still did it for learnings.

Every second year, I made a move to a bigger platform for better exposure, and six years later, I cracked the interview in my dream company. It was a milestone for me. Simultaneously with the support of my family, I fulfilled my dream of purchasing a house after years of battle with banks, dealers and financial hardships.

Today, I have a successful career in talent acquisition that chose me and leading a happy life in my own nest. I travel and socialize that brought my long-lost smile back. With sleepless nights and humongous amount of work, I still live with achievable dreams in my capacity and wish to fulfil them someday.

