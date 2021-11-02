All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Was Labelled Mad Doc For Waiving Off Charges On A Girl Childs Birth

Image Credits: From The Source 

My Story

My Story: ''I Was Labelled 'Mad Doc' For Waiving Off Charges On A Girl Child's Birth''

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena  (Digital Journalist) 

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Maharashtra,  2 Nov 2021 1:07 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

A Pune-based family physician, Dr Ganesh Rakh, has been working on eradicating gender bias with his 'Save Girl Child' campaign that continues to gain momentum around the world.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I come from a village in Solapur district called Karmala. I had a humble beginning. My father was a 'coolie' while my mother toiled at home to take care of us. Due to our village being drought-prone, my father moved to Pune to make ends meet by lifting heavy sacks in the grains market. When I was a child, I was never interested in studies. I wanted to become a wrestler. My mother tried knocking some sense in my head to take my education seriously, but I did not listen. She wanted me to study hard and make something of myself.

In 1987, my mother decided to send me to Pune to work with my father. I worked with him for two months. I saw him lifting heavy objects in the excruciating heat. It was there I realised that earning a living is not child's play. Then, I made the decision to leave wrestling and focus solely on studying. My hard work paid off as I passed with flying colours in school. I got admission into a government medical college, where I toiled day and night. I started doing night shifts by assisting doctors in the hospital. Not only did I earn money with this, but I was also able to learn a lot on the job too.

The Harsh Reality Of Gender Discrimination

I moved to Pune and started a small clinic in 2001 as a family physician. After its success, I went on to start a multi-speciality hospital six years later. We also had facilities to deliver babies as well. There, my eyes opened to the harsh reality of gender discrimination. When a boy came to the world, the family's joy knew no bounds. They celebrated with everyone around them by distributing sweets around the hospital. However, there was nothing but silence when a girl was born. Very often, I saw mothers crying in the delivery room. There were no celebrations. In fact, they did not even come to visit the mother on the girl child's birth. They even bickered about paying the bill as it suddenly became 'expensive' for them.

In our profession, telling the family about their loved one's death is a daunting task. Here, informing them about a girl's birth was harder. There was so much negativity around this. Therefore, we decided to not take any fee when the girl was born. We celebrated her birth like a festival and distributed sweets all around. We will cut a cake to welcome the girl into the world. We will not leave any stones unturned.

Initially, when I started this, I was labelled a 'mad doc' because of this. As I was not earning much at that time, my family was not on board with the idea. At that time, my father stood with me. He lauded my initiative and decided to restart his coolie job to give me financial assistance. Today, I have everyone's love, blessings and support that keeps me going.

A Social Revolution: Save Girl Child Initiative

It's been ten years since I started the 'Save Girl Child' Initiative. Our movement has spread all across the country. We have 4 lakh doctors working along with us, both from the country and outside. Around 11,000 organisations have tied up with us with 25 lakh volunteers. The support and love we are getting is immense and it has not stopped.

However, there is still a long way to go. Even today, gender discrimination exists in this country. The crimes against women have not stopped. They still do not get as much importance as a son does. With this movement, I want to change people's mindset. It all needs to start from home. A family being happy on the birth of a girl child can make a lot of difference to many others. This can inspire them to believe that a daughter is as precious as a son. They deserve love and respect not just in the world, but in their homes as well.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Maharashtra 
Girl Child 
My Story 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X