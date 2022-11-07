I was taught to be completely independent from a very young age by my parents. They believed that was the best way for a child born without hands to do day-to-day activities and accomplish bigger goals.

I was born on 1st October 1994, in Kannur, Kerala, as a healthy baby but without hands.

In absence of hands, my feet became my strength and I learnt everything by myself. I learnt how to write at Ettukudukka U.P. School, Kannur. I completed my education with exceptionally good marks.

It was while studying, my teachers noticed my penchant for art. They encouraged me to draw more when I was in primary school. During that period, I also participated in various art and painting competitions including district-level school art contests and got appreciation. Besides the school exhibitions, my paintings were selected for the art show of 'Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan'.



I completed my degree and post-graduation in history by writing the examinations with my left foot.

With years of hard work and constant support and appreciation from my teachers and parents, I am now a professional artist. I have trained myself to paint the most life-like portraits with acrylic colours. My custom portraits will truly make you experience the alacrity and natural vibrancy of acrylic portraits.

I have also been a member of MFPA (Mouth and Foot Painting Artists) since 2015. In 2011, I met Mr Ganesh Kumar who is a renowned mouth painter in India and visited him to learn the basic theories of painting. He told me about MFPA and its immense support to the artists who draw and paint without hands.



I dedicate a large portion of my time to illustration and painting and my preferred subject is landscapes using watercolor.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com