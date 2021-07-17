My Story: 'For Me, Women Lifting Weights Is Women Empowering Themselves'

I chose to study Biology in my 11th and 12th and was aiming at MBBS, but when I could not get through, I got into an academy that prepared girls to join the Defence Forces. As cadets, we were supposed to keep our weight in check and be physically fit. The fire for fitness in me ignited there. I would see my coursemates doing cardio-heavy exercises, but I never enjoyed that. On the other hand, I wanted to lift weights, which eventually made me look better and feel stronger. After training there for three years, when I appeared for the Forces, I could not crack it, which was another setback. At that point, I did not know what I wanted to do with my life.

In 2018, I enrolled myself for a Master's degree in English and kept working on my body and diet. I used to be very particular about the food I ate and my physical form when I lifted weights. I started reading on fitness and enrolled myself for a certification. Back then, the Instagram profile that I currently have, was not even on the cards. Honestly, I started that as a side hustle while preparing for other government exams.

My only thought behind it was that if I am learning so much about fitness, why should I not share it with people and educate them? Today, it has been exactly three years since I began my journey as a personal fitness coach.

'Thought I'll Never Be Able To Lift Weights'



Body-building has always been a male-dominated profession. I did not know any woman who was a fitness trainer and was apprehensive about taking this as my career. I used to be amazed at men lifting heavy weights around me. There were so many times when I thought that I would never be able to lift heavier equipment, but today I lift more than most men who come to train at the gym. On some days, the only time I looked forward to was when I would indulge in strength training. The involvement of adequate focus during my workouts helped me get rid of stress.

This journey has definitely not been a smooth sail. Initially, people took a while to accept me as their coach, which was a slow start. I was a newbie, and had no practical experience. Some people would body shame me and offer advice not to lift weights because girls become 'manly'. Thankfully, I never paid any heed and continued doing what I love. This was at a time when I could see all my friends doing reasonably well in their lives.

I would look into the mirror and question myself about my career choices. But it was my fight for my passion that has brought me where I am. I preach that women should lift weights because it strengthens them not just physically but mentally as well. Body image improvement and increased self-confidence are just the by-products. Women lifting weights is women empowering themselves. I believe that nothing worth having comes easy, one has to work for what they want, and there is no other way!





If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com



