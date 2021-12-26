All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: Nothing Is Useless In This World, Every Waste Can Be Turned Into Asset

Image Credits: Dr Binish Desai

My Story

My Story: 'Nothing Is Useless In This World, Every Waste Can Be Turned Into Asset'

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  26 Dec 2021 4:51 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Dr. Binish Desai is a waste warrior, and an inspiration to young Indian minds. He aims to create a huge impact on the youngsters who really believe that their ideas can bring change in the society and help make it a better place to live.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

I am a 27-year-old innovator and sustainability champion who hails from the small district of Valsad in Gujarat. I am also a second-generation 'Rotarian', as my parents have also been part of this international service organisation. In the face of a pandemic, various Rotary members and participants are innovating, caring for those affected, and showing that there are ways to help even at a distance. As People of Action, Rotarians across different parts of India have decided to come together to support those in need. I am also one among them.

I am inspired by the Rotary's motto of "Service Above Self", and started my Rotary International journey as a Youth Exchange student. Today, I am a Rotarian and CEO of Eco Eclectic Technologies, which transforms industrial waste into valuable items that people can use in their everyday lives. Over the years, I cultivated my dream of giving back to my community via innovative, sustainable solutions. I am also a Padma Shri nominee and have received many national and international awards for my contributions. I have also been one of Forbes Asia's 30 under 30 Social Entrepreneurs.

In the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis, I made low-cost, affordable, multi-purpose portable isolation facility. These wards are made of lightweight panels which are more potent than conventional material and have high insulation properties. Believing that 'nothing is useless in this world', I earned the title, 'The Recycle Man' as I turned industrial waste into new assets. The innovative product portfolio includes P-Block bricks, lamps and chandeliers, artificial wood etc., all made of different kinds of industrial wastes.

Eco-Friendly Bricks

I started making eco-friendly bricks at the age of 16. Realising that coronavirus medical waste has become a new source of pollution as PPEs and masks also flood our oceans, I am now creating Brick 2.0 out of PPE kits and masks made from non-woven fabric to help decrease the burden on the environment. After following proper sanitation protocols, the material is shredded, added to industrial paper waste procured from paper mills, and then mixed with a binder. The mix is kept for 5-6 hours before being set in moulds. The bricks are naturally dried for three days and the product is then ready for use.

To collect the waste, we have launched a subscription program for private and corporates to get these boxes. We are also open to collaborations with other countries.

Lack Of Awareness

The biggest concern right now is that people do not take waste seriously. When we understand waste as a whole, we see that it is not present in nature, it is humans who have created it. So, our team relocates the trash from one place to another, trying to find a solution. But when we fail to do so, we discard the waste into landfills. But eventually, the vicious cycle still continues.

My latest initiative has been towards making events that are eco-friendly and sustainable. For example, I did a carbon-negative wedding recently and introduced a new system where we were not just analysing the amount of waste generated, but the carbon emission that the entire wedding created and working towards reducing it and off-setting it. That was the idea I took forward and now I plan to take it to various events.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Dr Binish Desai 
Recycle Man of India 
Eco-friendly bricks 
Sustainability 
waste management 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X