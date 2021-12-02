My Story: 'I Left Civil Engineering To Become A DJ Because My Heart Matched Beats With Music'

I am a civil engineering graduate from Bangalore. My journey began when I was 17. Music has always been one of my most significant interests. It used to keep me going, and I used to write lyrics and rap as it was the only thing that kept me going. I wanted to craft my work and become a professional but did not have the guts to do so since my parents were strict and had government jobs.

I created my first piece in 2015. I posted a clip on my social media profile; people wondered what I was doing with my life because I was studying B.Tech, and nobody was expecting this out of me. Everybody was shocked because I never spoke or shared my interest with anyone because I wasn't trying to prove myself. My actions come from a place of self-gratification. Initially, no one really cared about my content and video, but one of my mashups got viral, and then people started coming to me with their opinions, do's and don'ts for my content and music. People also commented that I was putting out musical content to garner attention and views and show off my talent. Nonetheless, I was satisfied that they acknowledged my skill, and if I had it, why would I not flaunt it.

Used To Earn Only Rs 100 Per Day

Since I was good at academics, I got several scholarships as well. One fine day, I stepped out to apply to a prominent music institute. I tried everywhere and couldn't get in because the fees for each were very high. The process was extremely challenging, and a few days after that, a representative from one of the institutes called me and said they too had a scholarship program. I'll have to apply for it. I sent them everything I had, including my lyrics and recordings, and received a mail informing me that I was selected for the scholarship a few days later. Although my journey as a DJ began there, my struggles still had not ended. In 2015, I did my first show at Bangalore for ₹100 per day for six months; then, I was offered a permanent resident DJ at 12,000 per month for a year.

It was hard for me to convince my parents that I should pursue a career in music. To fulfil their dream, I was determined first to complete my engineering and at the same time brush up on my skill.

My passion led me to leave my job, but nobody supported my decision. Most people underestimated me. Several members of my family often told my parents that their kid was wasting his time. I am fortunate to be where I am. In UAE, I was the second runner-up in a DJ contest. I had performed with big names on an international tour. In addition, I was named as one of the top four music producers in 2020. I have come a long way in a little over seven years. One of the mashups I made in Sep'2021 got much attention from prominent composers, artists, and audiences.

My Mother Is My Inspiration

My mother has inspired me the most. She has been working since she was 18, and back then, she barely earned ₹300 per month to take care of the entire family. When my father was unemployed, she looked after all our needs without complaining once. She brought us up with the utmost positive attitude, and me and my sister, I have massive respect for her, and she is the one that keeps us all going.



DJ influencers are very few, not all of them impact people, and no audience members have access to use their music. My goal is to introduce a new genre to the influencer market and bring something new to our audience. In addition, I plan to incorporate regional music into Indian stuff and brand-new kinds of music and mashups that will catch the attention of my listeners. Whatever the case, I think short reels are the way to go, and in addition, music is something that I feel keeps us all motivated, as it conveys emotion.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com