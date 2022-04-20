My Story: 'My Past Experiences Couldn't Deter My Courage, They Made Me Stronger As A Person'

As a kid, I was always interested in charity work and doing something for society. God made me this way from the very beginning.



My father was the biggest inspiration behind this. He died serving the nation when I was just nine months old. I have heard a lot of stories about him and wanted to take his legacy forward.

Survived An Acid Attack

Things took an ugly turn when I was 14-years-old. One guy in my coaching classes liked me and asked me out frequently, but I denied it every time. So, he hired some goons who threw acid on me. I screamed and fainted on the spot. The skin around my left eye was completely burnt, but thankfully, my hair came in front of my face, causing less damage.

However, I had to go through a lot of medical procedures to cure that damaged part. With time, my skin started healing, but it left a deep mark on my soul. I was traumatised for straight two years but somehow managed to pass my board exams.

Molested By A Relative

But that was not the end to my sufferings. After high school, I went to Delhi for my higher education, where I stayed with a family friend and his children. He turned out to be an alcoholic. One night, he tried to assault me sexually, I locked myself in the room and escaped from his house the next morning.

As an 18-year-old, I couldn't stand for myself at that time but made sure to do something for girls like me in future.

Started Doing Campaigns

I decided to do social service and start my own NGO. Since then, I have worked on a lot of campaigns. My first campaign was called "Azaad Pankh" followed by the 'Diksha nhi Shiksha do' campaign.



Right now, I'm working with Badlaav, which targets the neglected people of society. It involves children who are compelled to go for begging and girls who are forced into prostitution. I have also worked on issues like domestic violence, female foeticide, sexual assault etc. I have tried my best to give justice to each and every girl who comes to me.



Also, I adopted a baby girl legally in 2019. It was a bit tough as a single parent, but it's a beautiful journey and totally worth it. I'm also planning to adopt five more kids in the future. Besides, I am a foster mom of two girls from Uganda.



What I have learnt in these years is that women should stop caring about victim shaming. It is only the accused person who needs to be ashamed of his deeds. I urge women to be aware of their rights, raise their voices and seek help as soon as they see the red flags.



If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com









