My Story : 'Everyone Around Including My Recruiters Questioned Me On My Decision To Leave'

I was an average kid who pursued a master of sciences in the field of finance not knowing where to go but somehow wanting to always make a difference. Post my masters, I was offered a job as an assistant professor where I realised the power of education. One day, I realised that there is a slight gap between the academic field and a sophisticated world out there. That's when I decided to choose a corporate offer from one of the big fours.

Everyone around me, including my recruiters questioned me on my decision to leave this prestigious field and move to a completely different field. I had a thought framed in my mind hoped that it would work. I wanted learners to be exposed to the practical world. I quit my job a couple of years later and joined a school as a senior school educator to help bridge the gap, thanks to that one head of the school who read through my thoughts and gave me the opportunity to work for them.

My so-called career actually had begun then. Every day, I found a gap that was supposed to be filled. I started to make notes. They focused on one common aspect which is sustainable education and progressive learning. I invested my free time at dusk to study and get up skilled. Now, being a digitally certified educator with organisations like National Geographic, Google certified educator, Apple and many more, I structured my thought processes and started creating tools and techniques which can aid the teacher community and learner community grow. I believe in encompassing progressive teaching and learning techniques in classrooms for quality and sustainable education.

One of the UNESCO's prominent themes that i have adapted into my teaching is 'Education for Sustainable Development (ESD)'. According to the theme, ESD empowers learners of all ages with knowledge, skills, values and attitudes to address the interconnected global challenges we are facing, including climate change, environmental degradation, loss of biodiversity, poverty and inequality. At the end of the day teaching that focuses on the outcome will result in learning that gives a 360-degree view of what, where and how we are.

I believe that my teaching should always prepare learners not just to submit an answer script for a score but to be in a position to unveil and decipher the real world's challenging state of affairs. Education must cause a marked change and allow intelligence to make informed decisions. It must replicate a collective action to recast our society. We as teachers can bridge the gap between a theoretical space and a practical world by creating and implementing our tailor-made approaches towards sustainable education in every session irrespective of the subject chosen.



I hope to see sustainable future managers taking over our planet earth while I look at them one day and say, 'Yes, I left my legacy behind'.



