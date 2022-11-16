All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Had To Select A Profession Which Would Allow Me To Work In An Accessible & Inclusive Environment

Image Credits: Atypical Advantage

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story: 'I Had To Select A Profession Which Would Allow Me To Work In An Accessible & Inclusive Environment'

Atypical Advantage

Writer: Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

India's largest inclusive platform for generating livelihood for persons with disabilities. Hire individuals, Book Performers, Shop Art & Store.

See article by Atypical Advantage

India,  16 Nov 2022 12:34 PM GMT  | Updated 2022-11-16T18:16:32+05:30check update history

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Over the years I have performed over a hundred shows at various festivals and events across India and the world. I have been to the US and Europe. I have also won prizes and awards. I secured the second position at World's Dumb and Deaf Magic Festival in Chicago in 2014.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On 15th August 2000, I performed my first magic show in front of a huge crowd which included disabled people too. This date will forever be etched in my memory as I found my identity and freedom just like millions of Indians on this day. The adrenaline rush in my body gave me the confidence to take up art as niche as magic as my profession.

I was born hearing and speech impaired just like my elder brother. He passed away a few days after my birth due to some complications. After this incident, my parents were extra cautious in my upbringing.

They enrolled me in a school for deaf children but unfortunately, the teachers weren't competent enough. They barely used sign language. However, I learnt sign language with my mother's help and completed my B.Com through distance education.

The bigger challenge was now. I had to select a profession which would allow me to work in an accessible and inclusive environment. I took up different jobs but nothing worked out for me. The use of sign language was very rare in the early 2000s.

A chance encounter with the late Gokhale Guruji, a renowned magician made me consider this profession. However, a magic show by a woman in Nagpur, my hometown, made me enter this profession. There were barely any female magicians, so I decided to try my luck.

Over the years I have performed over a hundred shows at various festivals and events across India and the world. I have been to the US and Europe. I have also won prizes and awards. I secured the second position at World's Dumb and Deaf Magic Festival in Chicago in 2014.

My journey has not been easy. I have been mocked and ridiculed, not just because of my disability but also my gender. Magic is a male-dominated profession where I have made my place and many people cannot digest this fact. To change this, I want to teach magic to women with hearing impairment and make them financially independent.

Today, besides being a magician I am also a wife, mother, dancer, actor and magician.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Atypical Advantage
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
Deaf Magician Sheetal 
My Story 

Must Reads

My Story: 'I Had To Select A Profession Which Would Allow Me To Work In An Accessible & Inclusive Environment'
Victim-Shaming & Media Hounding, Netizens React To Gruesome Delhi Murder Case
Did Iran Issue Death Sentences To 15000 Protestors Over Anti-Hijab Protests? Know The Truth!
Mehrauli Murder: Contrary To Claims On Social Media, Aaftab Poonawala Is From The Muslim Community
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X