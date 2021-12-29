My Story: 'Everywhere I Looked, I Could See People Struggling For Oxygen Cylinders And Hospital Beds'

My great-grandfather, grandfather, uncles, and father all have been into serving society, and therefore, I have always been inspired by them. I have been an active Rotarian since 2017, and it has been the most inspiring force for me to do service to society. Apart from actively being a part of social services, I am the Managing Director for a family-run business, and I am the fourth generation in the company.

Living in Delhi during the peak of the second wave was horrific. Everywhere you looked, you could find people searching for oxygen cylinders and hospital beds. Some people from my extended family and a section of staff from the office was not spared either.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, the scenario outside pushed me to not sit back at home but step on the road and work for the people. For COVID, when we started, we began with free food distribution and adopted a few colonies in Lajpat Nagar and RK Puram in Delhi and served nearly 400 meals every day. A few other volunteers, along with me, were there, and it has been over a year-and-a-half since we have been looking after their nutritional needs. Since March 2020, all of us have distributed more than 1.5 lakh meals March 2020.

Apart from food distribution, I worked with the club to help people who lost their jobs during the economic crisis. I was responsible for oxygen supply to the needy or whoever reached out to hotline numbers. I saw people yearning to re-fill their cylinders, buy new ones, and struggle for the most fundamental component of life: oxygen! The experience was very terrible to see people suffer like that. While on one end, it was traumatic to see people suffer like that, hundreds of them came and thanked us for helping them in the most crucial times.

The most heartening thing was that everyone could step up to help each other, with or without relation. However, the biggest challenge that we faced back then was fake news.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com