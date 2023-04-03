All section
My Story: I Have Never Let My Disability Define Me Or Hold Me Back
Image Credits: Atypical Advantage
India,  3 April 2023 10:43 AM GMT

Chaitanya Mukund has cerebral palsy. He is a model who made his debut in 2018 at an event with the Guinness Book Of World Records for The Most Designer To Present In A Single Fashion Show.

When I turned 1, my family found out that I was detected with cerebral palsy and dyslexia. But they refused to put me in a special school as they wanted to raise me with as much normalcy as possible.

However, school was not easy for me. I struggled with dyslexia and slow handwriting, and my classmates were not always willing to lend me their notebooks. Fortunately, my teachers and principal were always cooperative and found ways to help me.

I landed my first job at one of the most prestigious BPO companies. However, the long working hours and endless night shifts, coupled with the BPO culture, developed chronic back pain. I even faced humiliation due to my disability, which further made it hard for me to continue working there.In 2017, a turning point came. I took the risk and restarted my career as a freelance writer and began creating content for companies.

In 2018, I made my debut as a model with a disability at a fashion event that made the Guinness Book of World Records for The Most Designers to Present in a Single Continuous Fashion Show. It was an incredible experience, and I felt like I could do anything I set my mind to.

The following year, I published my first book, Shivay: The Wonder Boy, which introduced India's first-of-its-kind superhero. It was an interesting blend of Indian mythology, fiction, and reality, and I poured my heart and soul into every page.

In 2021, I was one of the top 25 PWDs from all over India for the NCPEDP-Javed Abidi Fellowship on Disability, a fellowship program for youth with disabilities.

I have never let my disability define me or hold me back. I firmly believe that every person is capable of writing their own destiny through hard work and faith in their ability and constant effort.

My family and friends have been the biggest cheerleaders in my journey. Their encouragement and support have helped me grow immensely. With their help, I know I can continue to break barriers that society defines for me.

And so, as I continue to write my story, I am excited about the future. I'm looking forward to translating my book into English and making it available to a wider audience. And who knows, there may even be a sequel on the horizon. I know that whatever challenges come my way, I am limitless, and I will continue to push past them with determination and perseverance.

If you, too, have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@5w1h.media


