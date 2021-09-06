All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
My Story: Cancer Taught Me The Importance Of Listening To My Body

Image Credit: Instagram/ Swati Garg

My Story
The Logical Indian Crew

My Story: 'Cancer Taught Me The Importance Of Listening To My Body'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  6 Sep 2021 9:03 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

After 30-year-old Swati Garg was done questioning fate for choosing her to fight cancer, she embraced the challenge and fought with it, only to emerge victoriously.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

I am 30 years old, single and that's a lot to ask from a woman in Indian society. I consider myself very lucky to have contracted COVID last year because it was during one of my CT scans that the doctors detected a lump in one of my breasts. Further tests proved that it is cancerous and the struggle began. I was required to take chemotherapy and radiation, along with hormonal injections. My first reaction was obviously, "Why me?"

Going Bald Felt Liberating

After calming down and accepting the reality, I would tell myself that I was not alone. An excerpt of my self talk, "Look around Swati, everyone around you in the hospital is either fighting cancer with you, or has fought and won!" After my first round of chemotherapy, I started losing my hair! When I saw the first patch, I told my parents I want to go bald. They were not very happy with my decision and told me to wait and see how much hair falls! But, I did not want to mentally add the torture of seeing my hair fall every day, so I shaved it off! I booked a parlour appointment, took my mom for and made it a date. This feeling of having off was extremely liberating and empowering!

Days Kept Getting Tougher

With every cycle of my chemotherapy, days got tougher, but I kept myself going by looking at the smallest thing to cheer me up! There were nights when I have slept beside a dustbin, but then there have been mornings when I motivated myself and went for a drive with my parents! During this time I channelled all the energy left within, into gardening, painting, enjoying Netflix, enjoying Diwali, enjoying the winter sun, the birth of my nephew- basically enjoying being ME! I also moved towards a healthy lifestyle and kept a nutritionist for myself! Now, I count that as an achievement too. Cancer can happen to anyone! When I used to ask myself why me, I would look at the little kids who are 2 or 3 years old coming for Chemotherapy.

I wanted to spread the message on how Cancer is totally curable if you catch it at the right time. Please listen to your body. Please pay attention to the signs it is showing you. I wanted to also talk about it so that in India people don't consider this as taboo and more and more people talk about their journey inspiring others and making others feel comfortable. Today whenever I go for my checkups I flaunt my bald bold look and inspire others to do it also since in India, most people would cover their bald head for the fear of being judged, or not accepted. I encourage them by telling them what they have conquered very few people would have so there is nothing to hide. Be proud of this victory, celebrate it.

Post all my treatments I went for a beach vacation and celebrated myself. I made a hashtag #warriormoon inspired by all the lockdown babies ' babymoon'.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at

mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Motivation 
Inspiration 
Cancer Patients 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship Privacy Policy
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X