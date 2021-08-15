All section
HeroCaste discrimination
My Story: Indian Army Gave Me The Most Glorious 36 Years Of My Life

Image Credit: Sandeep Thapar

My Story
The Logical Indian Crew

My Story: 'Indian Army Gave Me The Most Glorious 36 Years Of My Life'

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  15 Aug 2021 10:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Brigadier Sandeep Thapar served the Indian Army for 36 years. From a young boy in 1979 to a commissioned officer in 1982, he knew his life had changed forever.

I joined the National Defence Academy (NDA) in 1979. I was commissioned into the Sikh Regiment and during my tenure of 36 years in the Forces, I have seen all corners of the country. Be it the fiery hot deserts of Rajasthan, or the chilly winds of Siachen; an Army man would have seen the best and worst of all places.

When I joined, I knew that I had chosen life for myself that very few people choose, and I was prepared for what was to follow next ahead.

You Know Who Will Have Your Back In Times Of Crisis

Life in the Defence is very different to what it is outside. When you look into someone's eyes and tell them that a particular task needs to be done, the other person knows that you mean business. Likewise, it does not take you more than a minute to realise who will have your back in times of crisis. The friends you make in the Forces stand with you throughout life.

Even today, I can call up my coursemate from the NDA, whom I have not met in years, and I know he will be there for me. That is the kind of camaraderie you build in here. The second is self-discipline; the Fauj teaches you enough to last you this lifetime. I feel self-discipline is lacking in our nation; if the youth becomes disciplined, there is no stopping for the heights we can reach.

The Tradition Goes On

I have commanded in Siachen, and throughout my tenure, I came across wonderful troops. I have learned that if your men have faith in you and your leadership, they will not even hesitate to take a bullet for you, and I say this in the most literal sense.

I have a son who also joined Army in my regiment only, and the tradition goes on. I am retired personnel now and have considerable free time at hand. Once you work for 36 years, you do not understand what to do when you are free. Lately, I am just catching up with old friends and improving my knowledge.

I would still want to join the Forces only in my next life. There is no other option, not even a chance. This is the way of life I have known, and I am proud of it.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.comofficially


Independence Day 
Indian Army 
Motivational 
