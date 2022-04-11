My Story: 'I Want That Nobody Should Die Because Of Non-Availability Of Blood By 2025 In India'

I started Simply Blood when I saw that my blood was being sold to a poor woman from a Chhattisgarh-based family, and the woman was going into prostitution to pay her husband's treatment bills. After donating blood, when I went to meet the family who had received my blood, I learned that they were charged ₹ 1,500 for the blood I had donated for free.

12,000 People Fail To Get Blood

It was alarming for me, and on the same day, I left my job and made it my life's motive that "nobody should die because of lack of blood by 2025 in India". After reading through the statistics, I found that more than 12,000 people fail to get Blood in India every day, due to which more than 3 million people die waiting for blood. If 5 million youth start donating blood, then there will be not even a single death due to the non-availability of Blood in India.

Unfortunately, we do not have the culture of donating blood in India. To reach my envisioned goal, Kiran Verma started his 21,000 km walk from Thiruvananthapuram on December 28, 2021. My walk, which is expected to last for more than two years, is the 'longest blood awareness campaign by any individual'.

Covered Over 2,900 Kms Till Now

Till now, he has crossed Trivandrum, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Mahe, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru, Udupi, Bangalore, Ramanagara, Mandya, Mysore, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Trippur, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Rameswaram, Sivaganga, Pudukottai, Trichy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Krishnagiri districts covering more than 2900 kms and reached Bangalore on March 29 2022.

In my Bangalore chapter, I promoted the cause throughout the city, and on April 4, 2022, I organized a massive blood donation camp at the Bangalore Airport. Moreover, Simply blood is the world's first virtual blood donation platform connecting donors and receivers in real-time, just like most cab services connect riders and drivers. We have saved over 35,000 potential lives because of blood donation on the platform.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com