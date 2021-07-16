My Story: 'Proud To Be A Bartender, Wouldn't Trade This For Anything In The World'

My name is Saraswati. I'm 21 and I'm from Sikkim. I always aspired to become an air hostess but because of my height, I was rejected.

I used to follow this girl on Instagram called BadBirdy, who is an international bartender, and she inspired me to become a bartender. Soon after, I ended up studying hospitality to learn how to become one.

After my studies, I came to Bangalore and started my journey at the front desk. But unfortunately, I had to go back home because my mother was not well. When things became better I returned to the city.



While I was in Bangalore I started approaching bars in Koramangala to become a bartender. One of them agreed to hire me and that's how I started my journey. Obviously, my parents were not very happy with my choice. But after explaining everything they reluctantly agreed.

Now I'm proud to be a bartender at one of the most popular places in Bangalore.



With bartending I get to meet new people and learn about their culture and I also get to explain my culture and where I come from.



Being a woman, timing is the problem with this profession but it's all right. And unlike contrary belief, men really don't bother me a lot.



If you want to follow your dreams, don't think of what others think of you. Lots of people have judgments about what I do but I don't care. Do what seems right for you. I wouldn't exchange this job for anything in the world. It makes me happy and it makes me confident. And I love every single day.

