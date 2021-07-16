My Story: 'Proud To Be A Bartender, Wouldn't Trade This For Anything In The World'
Purnima Agarwal lost her son, Mayank, to COVID-19 during the devastating second wave. She visited his favorite hangout spot and noticed an unusual sight —a female bartender effortlessly tending to the customers. Purnima's curiosity motivated her to approach the bartender, Saraswati, who shared her story of shattering the gender norms and taking up a non-traditional role.
My name is Saraswati. I'm 21 and I'm from Sikkim. I always aspired to become an air hostess but because of my height, I was rejected.
I used to follow this girl on Instagram called BadBirdy, who is an international bartender, and she inspired me to become a bartender. Soon after, I ended up studying hospitality to learn how to become one.
After my studies, I came to Bangalore and started my journey at the front desk. But unfortunately, I had to go back home because my mother was not well. When things became better I returned to the city.
While I was in Bangalore I started approaching bars in Koramangala to become a bartender. One of them agreed to hire me and that's how I started my journey. Obviously, my parents were not very happy with my choice. But after explaining everything they reluctantly agreed.
Now I'm proud to be a bartender at one of the most popular places in Bangalore.
With bartending I get to meet new people and learn about their culture and I also get to explain my culture and where I come from.
Being a woman, timing is the problem with this profession but it's all right. And unlike contrary belief, men really don't bother me a lot.
If you want to follow your dreams, don't think of what others think of you. Lots of people have judgments about what I do but I don't care. Do what seems right for you. I wouldn't exchange this job for anything in the world. It makes me happy and it makes me confident. And I love every single day.
