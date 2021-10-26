My Story: 'On My Special Educator's Suggestion, My Mother Came Back To India And Started My Classes Under NIOS Board'

As my parents noticed a slight delay in my speech, they thought it was best to get me tested. After consulting a doctor and running several tests, I was diagnosed with Autism. At the young age of 4, I started special education and speech therapy. As they resided in Haldia, my parents were not able to provide me with regular therapy but they strived to develop and shape my abilities in the best way I could.

They admitted me to a normal school with the aim of familiarizing me with regular schooling and education. I was also engaged in activities like yoga, swimming, cycling, table tennis among others. Due to low social interaction, I had a tough time talking to new people and making friends. Despite all this, I maintained my calm and friendly nature. With time and hard work, I started speaking 3 languages - English, Bengali and Hindi.

When I turned 11, my parents shifted to Saudi Arabia with me. They noticed that I was facing difficulties in adjusting to the education there. On my special educator's suggestion, my mother came back to India with me and started my tuition under the NIOS board.

I have successfully completed my education under the board this year. For the past 2 years, my interest in cooking and baking has been on the rise. Lockdown added fuel to the already sparkling fire of my passion. YouTube helped me explore new recipes and I started making various dishes. Starting from non-vegetarian items, I now cook almost all daily dishes for my family. My speciality is to cook with very little oil and use minimum spices. I also completed a secondary level baking course from the NIOS board.

Recently, I have also learned how to drive but I have not applied for a license yet. I hope that the government lets me drive in the future. With an aim to hone my skills, I expect to get an opportunity to work in a café or a restaurant and work towards something I truly love. I am confident and hard-working with a belief that I can thrive in the workplace. Hire me here.