My Story: On My Special Educators Suggestion, My Mother Came Back To India And Started My Classes Under NIOS Board

Image Credits: Atypical Advantage

My Story
From our friends atAtypical Advantage

My Story: 'On My Special Educator's Suggestion, My Mother Came Back To India And Started My Classes Under NIOS Board'

Atypical Advantage

Writer: Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Writer

Atypical Advantage is India’s largest inclusive platform to generate livelihood for persons with disabilities. With our platform anyone can Hire individuals, performing Artists , Buy Artwork, Avail Services, Shop at our store or Volunteer. Every time anyone takes a step further with us, we get closer to the ultimate goal of creating more equitable world for Persons with disabilities. Visit https://atypicaladvantage.in/ to see inclusion in action

See article by Atypical Advantage

India,  26 Oct 2021 9:43 AM GMT

Creatives : Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Atypical Advantage

Writer

Atypical Advantage is India’s largest inclusive platform to generate livelihood for persons with disabilities. With our platform anyone can Hire individuals, performing Artists , Buy Artwork, Avail Services, Shop at our store or Volunteer. Every time anyone takes a step further with us, we get closer to the ultimate goal of creating more equitable world for Persons with disabilities. Visit https://atypicaladvantage.in/ to see inclusion in action

See article by Atypical Advantage

Nilabha was diagnosed with Autism when he was 4-years-old. Having difficulty in attending school, he completed his schooling from NIOS. He is skilled at baking, cooking and wants to work in a cafe or a bakery.

As my parents noticed a slight delay in my speech, they thought it was best to get me tested. After consulting a doctor and running several tests, I was diagnosed with Autism. At the young age of 4, I started special education and speech therapy. As they resided in Haldia, my parents were not able to provide me with regular therapy but they strived to develop and shape my abilities in the best way I could.

They admitted me to a normal school with the aim of familiarizing me with regular schooling and education. I was also engaged in activities like yoga, swimming, cycling, table tennis among others. Due to low social interaction, I had a tough time talking to new people and making friends. Despite all this, I maintained my calm and friendly nature. With time and hard work, I started speaking 3 languages - English, Bengali and Hindi.

When I turned 11, my parents shifted to Saudi Arabia with me. They noticed that I was facing difficulties in adjusting to the education there. On my special educator's suggestion, my mother came back to India with me and started my tuition under the NIOS board.

I have successfully completed my education under the board this year. For the past 2 years, my interest in cooking and baking has been on the rise. Lockdown added fuel to the already sparkling fire of my passion. YouTube helped me explore new recipes and I started making various dishes. Starting from non-vegetarian items, I now cook almost all daily dishes for my family. My speciality is to cook with very little oil and use minimum spices. I also completed a secondary level baking course from the NIOS board.

Recently, I have also learned how to drive but I have not applied for a license yet. I hope that the government lets me drive in the future. With an aim to hone my skills, I expect to get an opportunity to work in a café or a restaurant and work towards something I truly love. I am confident and hard-working with a belief that I can thrive in the workplace. Hire me here.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Atypical Advantage
,
Creatives : Atypical Advantage
Nilabha Ghoshal 
Chef 
Cooking 

