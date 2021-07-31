My Story: 'At 17, I'm The CEO Of Digital Marketing Company In Kashmir'

I understood the concepts of digital marketing when I was just 13. My parents work in the family orchards, so I used to spent my afternoon in the fields after school. Later, I was dropped out of school as my father wanted me to join the family business. But the turning point of my career was the year 2016. The summer of unrest has started in Kashmir. There were massive protests everywhere around. Amid such a distressful atmosphere, the idea of taking my digital concepts to the next level came. When everyone was stuck inside their homes, I decided to turn the situation into a 'blessing in disguise'.

Back then, I just had an earphone and an android phone. Though I still operate my business with the same, things have drastically changed since then. Now, I am 17 years old and already a Chief Executive Officer of my own Digital and IMEX marketing company, 'Your World Pvt.Ltd." I have established myself as a competent digital marketer since 2017.



In the beginning, I started off with an online "Import-Export'' portal that promised a profit for the dealer, buyer and me. As online trading had just emerged, so I thought the investment would surely gain my profit. So after two years of my venture, I introduced many local and international connections in 2018. It helped many teenagers to learn about IMEX and digital marketing. So, I started making an average profit of half a lakh per month.



Officials highly appreciated the self-starter for my tech feats. With the young scientist award from NASA, I have been bestowed Exemplary Youth Award in 2021, delegate of Canada in the international model of United Nations, literacy lieutenant 2021 by #storyfoundation.



For me, a formal degree does not hold much value. I am just 17 years of age and earning much more than any professional would gain from his job. I am grateful for such a life, having achieved so significantly at such an early age is a dream come true.

