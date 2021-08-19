My Story: 'Taking Care Of Strays Has Helped Me Grow As A Person'

It all started when I saw a mother of puppies die in front of my eyes, it sort of moved me to the core, and I decided to adopt them all. Among those, I kept one with me and named him Sunny. He has been inseparable since.



But the turning point in my life has been when I met one dog a year ago. A vehicle had run over his front legs. After taking him to a veterinary doctor, he suggested me to euthanise him. But, I could see in his eyes that the innocent creature wanted to live. I gave in and succeeded. Today, he is fondly called Champ. Though I could not get his legs back, the zeal to keep living happily is what motivates me every day.





I have always been inclined towards these loyal creatures. Feeding, taking care of them has always kept me going, and I have been doing this for two years now. I feel, if one really feels responsible, one should tie up their shoes and come forward, even if it counts a bit. One can start with small steps like arranging food or medicines for animals, like me, paying for water tanks during summers, or simply donating money. Even if people do not come forward to help, the least they could do is cheer and motivate us. But we live in a society we people are always up to put you down. The same has happened with me too. Instead of helping, there have been many instances when people around have stopped me from doing my duties; rather I have been bad-mouthed and threatened by people on regular occasions.





Struggling with money has also been a worry since I am a student with no stable income. So, the struggle to meet the ends is real. But I do not let it hinder my work towards these loving creatures. I ensure to look after them, their needs, medication, diet and will continue to do because these stray animals are in dire need of love and care.



Social activism has really helped me grow as a human being. I have met many new people who not only appreciate the work but also support me whenever needed.

