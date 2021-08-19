All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
My Story: Taking Care Of Strays Has Helped Me Grow As A Person

Image Credits: Instagram/Ashish Joshi

My Story

My Story: 'Taking Care Of Strays Has Helped Me Grow As A Person'

Tashafi Nazir

By: Tashafi Nazir  (Digital Journalist) 

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

 (Digital Journalist) 

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  19 Aug 2021 6:48 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-19T12:25:03+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Ashish Joshi, an undergraduate in architecture, looks after hundreds of strays in Aurangabad. He feeds them, takes care of their medication, and takes care of their health as he believes the creatures are in dire need of love and care.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

It all started when I saw a mother of puppies die in front of my eyes, it sort of moved me to the core, and I decided to adopt them all. Among those, I kept one with me and named him Sunny. He has been inseparable since.

But the turning point in my life has been when I met one dog a year ago. A vehicle had run over his front legs. After taking him to a veterinary doctor, he suggested me to euthanise him. But, I could see in his eyes that the innocent creature wanted to live. I gave in and succeeded. Today, he is fondly called Champ. Though I could not get his legs back, the zeal to keep living happily is what motivates me every day.


I have always been inclined towards these loyal creatures. Feeding, taking care of them has always kept me going, and I have been doing this for two years now. I feel, if one really feels responsible, one should tie up their shoes and come forward, even if it counts a bit. One can start with small steps like arranging food or medicines for animals, like me, paying for water tanks during summers, or simply donating money. Even if people do not come forward to help, the least they could do is cheer and motivate us. But we live in a society we people are always up to put you down. The same has happened with me too. Instead of helping, there have been many instances when people around have stopped me from doing my duties; rather I have been bad-mouthed and threatened by people on regular occasions.


Struggling with money has also been a worry since I am a student with no stable income. So, the struggle to meet the ends is real. But I do not let it hinder my work towards these loving creatures. I ensure to look after them, their needs, medication, diet and will continue to do because these stray animals are in dire need of love and care.

Social activism has really helped me grow as a human being. I have met many new people who not only appreciate the work but also support me whenever needed.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Ashish Joshi 
Dog Lovers 
Wheelchair for dogs 
stray dogs 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X