It has been almost a year since I went completely bald - and I wanted to share why we should stand up for the causes we believe in and voice our values through our actions. Last year in September, I truly understood what it means to live your flow and be in sync with yourself. Being a model and a Yoga teacher - I was constantly on camera and was reminded time and again that my appearance played a key role in me being brought to that stage.

While I appreciated that, I also wondered what would happen when my appearance fades away? Would I still feel like myself? Does my identity arise from my appearance or from a deeper self within?

Going Bald Was The Most Liberating Feeling

These questions swam through my mind all the time and were even more intense because of my spiritual practice and Yogic studies. I had learnt about detachment but I had never lived it and I wondered if I would ever be able to do it. That's when on 13th Sept 2020, after many months of wanting to learn detachment experientially - I decided to go completely bald and find my flow from within. Without being attached to the beauty of my external appearance and my hair, which I dearly loved.Going bald that day - was the most liberating and uplifting feeling in the world, and taught me to smile, find joy and be happy from the inside - irrespective of what was going on on the outside.

Bald Is Beautiful

I then decided to donate my hair to 'Strands For Strength' - an organisation that makes low-cost wigs for cancer patients - to support them in their endeavours and stand by cancer survivors, patients and victims. Because a few years ago, my grandfather and my bua had been those very cancer patients. Their demise had left a deep impression on me and I often wondered if there was anything I could do to show my solidarity and stand tall with those affected by cancer - to show them that they aren't alone and that bald too is beautiful.

While we lost them both to cancer several years ago, I learnt both detachment and standing up for the causes that I believe in on the same day. I thank this experience for teaching me to live my flow and be in sync with myself from the inside out.

