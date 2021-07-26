My Story: 'From TV, Snacks, Mini-Fridge, My Auto Has It All'

My Story

32-year-old Anna Durai, an auto-rickshaw driver of Chennai, has stocked up his auto with around 40 magazines,TV, a laptop, an iPad, card swiping machines, masks, sanitizers and a mini refrigerator.

Tashafi Nazir (Digital Journalist) 
Tamil Nadu   |   26 July 2021 1:49 PM GMT
Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Image Credits: Instagram

The most important thing I believe in is "Athiti Devo Bavah" or how I would like to say, "Customers are my real GOD." I am a 33-year-old Chennai based auto-driver, usually found around OMR road. The profession I belong to was never by choice. I always wanted to be a businessman but couldn't complete my formal education due to lack of resources. But I am no ordinary auto-driver, I have my USP, and I believe my auto is the best in the world.


I have stocked up my auto with around 40 magazines (weekly, daily, monthly) and about ten newspapers to provide to my fellow travellers. Time being the most valuable thing should not be wasted, I believe. A TV is also there to keep my passengers entertained and up to date. Free wi-fi is being provided along with a tab to connect to the wi-fi if your smartphone battery runs off. I also have a laptop, an iPad, card-swiping machines, masks, sanitisers and a mini refrigerator with complimentary beverages. I also accept payments through cards.


Besides, I have also launched 'The Umbrella Project'. As Chennai's weather is unpredictable and I don't want my customers to get sick of rain and miss their office, what you do is take an umbrella if it's uneasy weather. When you get off, drop it at select stores in the OMR belt when you're done.

I provide free rides to all lovers on valentine's day, mothers with their kids on mother's day, for all fathers, children below 18 years of age and even a 50% discount on father's day, children's day and on my birthday. In addition, I conduct a contest every other month and give away prizes to my customers who get them right. The main motive for all this is to enrich teens with considerate knowledge about their society rather than to just promoting my auto.

I am also a 7-time TEDx speaker, motivational speaker, have my website and app too. Some of my doings are the reason for you to be reading about me.

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Tashafi Nazir

Sanal M Sudevan

Tashafi Nazir

