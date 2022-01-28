All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: I Experienced Extreme Pain And Loss But I Channelled My Energy To Build My Life

Image Credit: From the source

My Story

My Story: 'I Experienced Extreme Pain And Loss But I Channelled My Energy To Build My Life'

Ratika Rana

28 Jan 2022

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Anika Parashar has been creating innovative brands for women's health for more than a decade. However, her personal life has been a roller coaster ride, in which she experienced the loss of her parents and her husband within a short span.

I had an idyllic childhood spanning across Hongkong, Canada, the United Kingdom and India until my father died 14 years ago of a heart attack on the squash court. Post his death, my mother was diagnosed with terminal heart failure which brought me back from London to live in India, my native homeland.

I worked hard through publishing a book in memory of my father and building Mamma Mia, a platform for expecting and new mothers which is now present across the country. A few years later, my mother was given 18 months to live unless she received a heart transplant and the battle began to find her a recipient in a country where there was no organised Organ Donation system.

My Husband Left Me For Another Woman

The lack of awareness about organ donation led me to start my NGO to spread awareness about the cause. My mother's heart transplant was successful however while she was still recovering on the ventilator, my husband of 13 years left me for another woman, leaving my two beautiful children aged 8 and 5 in my sole care along with my mother's recuperation. In the years following this, I was helping to build several hospitals. At that time, my brother went into an incredibly dark place and became an alcohol addict, suffering from depression and heavy suicidal tendencies. A year of incredible pain and anguish living with his mental anguish led to my mother's death a year and a half ago.

Everyone Has The Resources To Battle Their Pain

My story is one of incredible pain and loss in a short span of time. Of losing all the family one has and still finding the internal courage to forge forward. My pain has led to the innovation of incredible support systems in our country. My pain has fuelled me and I believe that every single person has the resources to battle their pain and find their pot of gold at the other end. My story has been about endings and beginnings, about the infinite nature of the human spirit, about love and loss, abandonment and rejection, fear and humiliation and surviving it all.

