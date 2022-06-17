My Story: 'Staying Mentally Healthy Is Crucial To Crack Competitive Exams, Avoid Exam Pressure'

I come from a small village Kondapaka in the Medak district, where I also prepared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examination. I managed to secure 566th rank in the competitive examination without support from coaching and educational institutions. I am 24 years old now and completed my graduation in Civil Engineering. I was expecting to post as an IPS or IRS officer but will make another attempt to get the IAS service.

Throughout the preparation, I was mentally stable and strong as it's a crucial part to crack not just UPSC but any competitive exam. Overcoming study pressure must be part of the preparation for every aspirant. I had a disciplined schedule to complete my studies, and it's imperative to have a plan for preparation. On a regular basis, I focused on revising the already-read subject. I believe all aspirants should make notes and read them regularly to be the master of the issue.

Mental Health A Crucial Part

Not being mentally strong leads to developing different thoughts throughout the preparation phase. All aspirants must create a self-belief that will make them mentally strong. I haven't attended any coaching and educational institution as part of my preparation but appeared for a mock test. It helped me identify my mistakes while writing the final UPSC civil service exam.

My Way Of Preparation

In my opinion, attending coaching classes is a waste of time and effort for an aspirant if aware of the exam pattern and syllabus. I prepared for the examination in a small village and gathered notes and reading materials from magazines and newspapers. My family and IAS in Telangana cadre Smitha Sabharwal were my constant support throughout the phase. I have always seen Smitha Sabharwal effortlessly serving as the collector of Medak district.

My father has been my constant support. My father holds just three acres of land. Still, he had given me the best possible education and facilities throughout my student life, making me work better in my studies to make my parents, Naresh and Lalitha, happy.

