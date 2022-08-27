All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Turning Sympathy Into Empathy: Heres How An Edupreneur Suffering From 70% Disability Changed How Disabilities Are Viewed

Image Credits: From The Source and Facebook

My Story

'Turning Sympathy Into Empathy': Here's How An Edupreneur Suffering From 70% Disability Changed How Disabilities Are Viewed

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar  (Digital Journalist) 

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

India,  27 Aug 2022 2:48 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-08-27T08:19:10+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Despite suffering from 70% locomotive disability, Ajay Gupta built a chain of educational institutions, a diagnostic centre, and an NGO to create an inclusive space he was denied for most of his life. 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ajay Gupta is well-known as a serial entrepreneur behind multiple ventures in the fields of education, technology, and health care. The lesser-known story is of the journey toward building all these inclusive initiatives with a 70 per cent locomotive disability.

Having faced multiple challenges from a very young age, Gupta felt like he was deprived of opportunities that many others his age had access to. Growing up, he realised these challenges were opportunities placed before him to build a space that could transform the lives of many people like him. And that was just the beginning.

Is Education Really For All?

Gupta was left partially paralysed due to Polio when he was barely nine months old. Around that time, medicines and vaccinations were not as widely available as today. So for a long time, he was carried to the school nearby his house for education. It was only by the age of 13 that he started using calliper and crutches, and in his own words, "He was finally able to stand on his own feet".

He was completely invested in his education and found his leaning toward the studies of business. In high school, this interest was fuelled further by a teacher who helped him explore the concepts of entrepreneurship and torchlit his future path. Pursuing this interest actively, he approached multiple Universities in Delhi to expand his academic understanding. However, he was denied in most spaces as the institutions were not disable-friendly.

Not giving up faith, he graduated in B.Com via correspondence and received real-time lessons from within his home. Marking dynamics was something that came naturally to him as he came from a family with a long line of successful business people. His limitations are what moulded into business ideas, and at the age of 16, he started his entrepreneurial venture.

With not many business connections, bazaar exposure, or even formal structured education, he started off knowing that he wanted to create an impact through a business that resonated with him. The education sector was something he wished to see a reform in, and that's where he started it all with.

A Project Larger Than Life

"Many colleges are still not disable-friendly", Gupta commented while talking about the existing educational space in the country. Due to this same reason, one thing he ensured while establishing his institutions is that they all remain disable-friendly. The teachers have been sensitised accordingly, and they continue to be trained to deal with specially-abled students in order to respond to their specific needs. However, by no means do they segregate between the children while attending to them.

Bringing innovation and forward-thinking to the classrooms, Gupta has ensured to cover every aspect of a student's education, from playschool to PhD. He believes that this is one way he could introduce a change in the pattern where we have generations over generations who are unable to attend school for various reasons.

Becoming the very change he wished to see in the education sector, he founded and co-founded chains of institutions, such as the Bachpan playschools, Academic Heights Public Schools, and Rishihood University. Sooner after, he ventured into health care with Must & More Diagnostic Center, which is the largest of its kind in Delhi, and Prismart Productions, which advocates for introducing tech-friendly components in the realm of education. With over 1000's institutions established pan-India, he was also recognised and awarded the Global Choice Awards for Edupreneur of the Year in 2021.

Hum Hoge Kamyaab

The difficulties faced back the specially-abled are often not recognised or empathised with by those around them, and Gupta tried to bring a change to this narrative. An accident that occurred to him about six years back and left him bedridden for a while nudged him to do something more for the specially-abled community. This idea evolved into the NGO Hum Hoge Kamyaab, which attempted to turn sympathy into empathy and build a more sensitive environment around those who are specially abled. Working with the specially-abled, their families, and other organisations, the NGO has been able to break through the stereotypes attached to disabilities.

One of their most ambitious projects that Gupta holds close to his heart is the para-athlete training program. Through this initiative, he welcomes every specially challenged student from any part of the country to approach him and begin a career in para-athletics. Training under the guidance of recognised coaches from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the program facilitates students to tap into their potential and see the many options available to them.

Also Read: Dignity For Disabled: This Petitioner Is Urging To Allow People With Disabilities Travel "Normally"

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Inspiring people 
Ajay gupta 
Disabilities 
Specially-abled 
Entrepreneur 
Education For All 

Must Reads

These 8 National Parties Pocketed Over ₹15,000 Cr In 17 Years From Unknown Donors: Report
Eight-Months Pregnant Assistant Professor Accuses JNU Administration Of Harassment
FIFA Lifts Ban On All India Football Federation, Women's U-17 World Cup To Be Held As Scheduled
Here's Everything You Need To Know About National Nutrition Week
Similar Posts
Green Army: Heres How This Entrepreneur Is Impacting Lives Of Many Rural Women
Uplifting

Green Army: Here's How This Entrepreneur Is Impacting Lives Of Many Rural Women

Laxmi Mohan Kumar
My Story: Despite Challenges, I Decided To Dedicate My Life For Indigenous Community In Northeast
My Story

My Story: 'Despite Challenges, I Decided To Dedicate My Life For Indigenous Community In Northeast'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: As Kid I Was Ashamed Of My Father, Now I Realise How Much He Defended Me
My Story

My Story: 'As Kid I Was Ashamed Of My Father, Now I Realise How Much He Defended Me'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: Not Getting Into IIT Is Not End To Life, Many Doors Open When One Closes
My Story

My Story: 'Not Getting Into IIT Is Not End To Life, Many Doors Open When One Closes'

Ronit Kumar Singh
My Story: Despite Being 80% Disabled, I Decided To Fulfil Purpose Of Life
My Story

My Story: 'Despite Being 80% Disabled, I Decided To Fulfil Purpose Of Life'

Ronit Kumar Singh

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X